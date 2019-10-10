A highly versatile, hybrid style is emerging in kitchen design. It goes by the name of “new traditional,” which may seem like an oxymoron. But Rebekah Zaveloff, a spokesperson for the National Kitchen & Bath Association, says that the style has become a strong movement.
“Basically the style merges contemporary and traditional elements,” she explains. “Homeowners may not recognize the term new traditional, which is basically designer-speak, but they do know that they want a warm, lived-in feel to their kitchen without being old-fashioned and stuffy.”
Most American homeowners find the typically severe European kitchen a bit cold, she says.
They want a warm, welcoming kitchen that’s also very efficient. That’s what the new traditional style typifies. Plus, it leaves a lot of room for personal expression as well as regional design influences. In fact, new traditional has become so prevalent that some designers refer to it as an American style phenomenon.
New Holland kitchen and bath designer Jim Martin says he feels that this is a look that suits Lancaster County particularly well.
“We tend to be more conservative than other parts of the country, so traditional is the style preferred by most of us. But, of course, we also want our kitchens to be efficient. That means good layouts, great appliances, thoughtful lighting and easy-care surfaces. This is where modern elements enter the picture.”
Kitchen makeovers
Martin says an East Earl farmhouse kitchen recently remodeled by his company typifies the new traditional style as well as Lancaster County sensibilities.
“The farmhouse was built in the late 1700s,” he says, “and the kitchen had been remodeled numerous times over the centuries. But it truly needed to be catapulted into the here and now. It got top appliances, good lighting, tile backsplashes, a stone island that also incorporates an intricate butcher block section, and new cabinetry. But the white oak cabinetry was distressed and brush-painted to look timeworn, and it was designed with furniture details. We also added a bank of dark-hued cabinets that’s a riff on old-time free-standing pantries. The result was a bright, light-filled and well-functioning kitchen that is also good-looking and friendly.”
Mick De Giulio, author of two books about kitchen design, sees the emergence of new traditional as a great time for creativity.
“I expect that we’ll see a lot more style mixing now,” he says. “But let us remember that we don’t live in Disney World. Yes, we want the warmth of traditional, but we keep it real and functional.”
De Giulio has designed kitchens around the world, and one of his most interesting, award-winning projects is a kitchen in an antique palazzo in Italy. Here, he turned a dark, 120-year-old space into a stunning, joyous, useful kitchen. While he kept the original terrazzo floor, he removed two walls, replacing one of them with French doors to bathe the space with natural light and provide easy access to al fresco dining on the adjoining terrace. Glass-fronted stainless steel storage and polished lacquer cabinetry provide a modern vibe while antique cast-iron oven doors retained from the original kitchen are charming bridges to the past.
In a Minnesota vacation home, De Giuilio was inspired by awesome lake views and Frank Lloyd Wright to design a kitchen that soars 24 feet. Here, a mix of materials, including dark woods, quartzite and metals, create warmth, while large, hanging pendants inspired by tractor lights create a sense of intimacy. The tractor lights were a nod to the client’s business and the sort of idea that attracts homeowners to new traditional.
Style elements
What are the distinguishing elements of the style? Jim Martin finds warmer colors effective, especially pale grays and blues as well as creamier whites. He also likes tile because it comes in myriad colors and patterns and is timeless and timely.
“Tile a wall in white tile and it is instantly more modern,” he notes. “Floating shelves work, too.”
David White of Kitchen Encounters, Lancaster, says white is still a big favorite among his clients, but he, too, loves the concept of bringing in traditional elements.
“Personal touches and reminders of the past bring a whole new dimension to kitchen design,” White says. “For example, in an old farmhouse we retained some of the barn wood that had covered so much of the original kitchen and made it part of the new island.”
“We’re seeing a lot of cabinetry with furniture details and stained cabinetry mixed with painted white,” Zaveloff says. “But we’re mixing it with more modern lighting, stools, faucets and sinks.”
However, she feels that it’s wrong to assume that new and old are mixed evenly. “We’re putting more twist on traditional than the other way around,” she says. “That’s only natural, I think, since kitchens do need to be functional and incorporate technology, plus it’s important to convert dark, outdated rooms into light, airy spaces.”
“A little traditional goes a long way,” De Guilio says. “That old palazzo, for example, is 90% modern, 10% antique, but it works
perfectly.”