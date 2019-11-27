WHAT IS A LIFE PLAN COMMUNITY?

If you’ve seen the term “life plan community,” and you’re confused, you can thank baby boomers for that.

Life plan community and continuing care retirement community are generally used interchangeably and mean the same thing.

So why the confusing terminology?

With 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every day, CCRCs are understandably focused on that population and its wants. McCracken notes that research on terminology has shown there are two clear words that do not resonate with baby boomers: “retirement” and “care.” That’s a bit of a problem if you’re known as a continuing care retirement community.

“The denial quotient is pretty high in terms of the proportion (of baby boomers) that think they will ever need some sort of care,” she says.

A few years ago, a national task force responded to those concerns by recommending a new term for the CCRC: life plan community. It has met with mixed results, McCracken says, although many communities, including some in Lancaster County, have dropped the word “retirement” from their names.

From a licensing standpoint, the state still considers them CCRCs. What’s more important, McCracken says, is that the communities stay relevant and offer services and amenities that will attract future generations.