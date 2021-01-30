A new church is planting roots in Lancaster — in a movie theater.

ConnectUs Church celebrates its grand opening 10 a.m. Sunday in Reel Cinemas 7 located at The Crossing at Conestoga Creek shopping center at 1500 Christopher Place.

“We invite everyone who wants to connect to a gospel community, which challenges you to take God’s next step for your life,” says the Rev. Kevin Greene, ConnectUs Church pastor.

People are asked to wear a mask as they normally would in other public places. If wanted, masks will be provided. Everyone is asked to respect others’ space in the theater, Greene says.

Sunday worship in a theater contradicts the traditional church setting with steeple, sanctuary and pews. But Greene says the venue is ideal for contemporary style worship with comfortable seating for 145 people, a giant movie screen for video clips, great acoustics for contemporary Christian music and plenty of parking spaces. Plus, there’s a large lobby for people to gather before and after worship. The grand opening offers a meet and greet time with refreshments in the theater lobby. Each person will receive a free Bible and gift. While young and older adults attend the contemporary worship service, children nursery age to fifth grade can participate in a special children’s program.

“Meet Jesus: When Real People Meet the Real Jesus” is Greene’s message.

“We want people to understand that no matter who you are or what you’ve done in your past, you can be loved and have a relationship with God through his son, Jesus,” Greene says.

Following the service, church team members will be available to talk with people who want more information.

Greene says the nondenominational church focuses on developing authentic and personal relationships for people to follow Jesus: “We provide relevant Bible teaching with an emphasis on helping each person find what God is calling them to do.”

Greene established the church in January 2020 with his wife, Alisha. The two met at Lebanon Valley College in 2010. Greene graduated with a Bachelor of Science in digital communications; Alisha graduated with a doctorate in physical therapy. After graduation, Greene was employed as associate pastor at North Annville Bible Church from 2013-18 and went on to get his master’s in divinity from Baptist Bible Seminary at Clarks Summit University in 2017.

The couple married in 2015, and Greene says God began to impress upon them the vision for a new church. Greene says he and his wife were motivated by starting a church that will make disciples in the local community and multiply them across the country and worldwide. That vision led them to do a church planting residency in 2018 with Life Church, Lancaster. The on-the-job training gave them the tools to set ConnectUs Church in motion. For the past year, the Greenes have worked with their 10-member leadership and 40-member launch teams to build and plan the new church. People of all ages, backgrounds, cultures and church affiliations make up the teams.

Both Greenes are excited about having their church’s vision finally come to fruition.

Alisha is proud of her husband and honored to be his partner in ministry.

“This church plant has always been a dream of Kevin’s. The journey hasn’t been easy, but the time has come to launch ConnectUs Church,” she says. Greene praises Alisha for all her help especially leading children’s ministry.

While some may wonder about launching a church amid a pandemic, Greene says he believes the timing is right.

“We want to help people find hope and joy during this time of uncertainty and distress,” he says.

Along with the Sunday worship service, ConnectUs will offer several community-building groups, from Bible studies to discussions about living with purpose.

While ConnectUs is not the first church to hold services in a theater, many nationwide are finding the movies as a great place for worship. Reel Cinemas caught Greene’s eye, and he contacted Mark Laughman, general manager, about renting a space for the church.

“We appreciate Reel Cinemas renting us a beautiful space in a great location for people to worship God,” Greene says.

Laughman declined to comment for this story.

The Greenes live in Lancaster and have two daughters: Kinsley, age 2 1/2, and Zaylah, 11 months. Alisha is employed at NovaCare Rehabilitation in Lititz.

MORE INFO For more information about ConnectUs Church, visit info@connectuschurch.org or call 717-742-5536.