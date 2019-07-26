2019 concerts in Lancaster, Hershey: Here’s who is playing in spring, summer

Warmer weather is on its way, which means that spring and summertime concerts will be bountiful.
There are quite a few concerts in and near Lancaster County. This season is shaping up to be one full of nostalgic favorites, like KISS, Backstreet Boys and Hootie & the Blowfish.
Let us know which concerts you're attending in the comments below.
June 26: Diana Ross
Diana Ross rose to fame as the leader of The Supremes. The group's hits include "Baby Love," "You Can't Hurry Love" and "Stop! In the Name of Love."
She stayed atop the pop charts as a solo artist with songs like "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)" and "I'm Coming Out."
More information:
- Price: $95-145
- Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
June 30: Patriotic Concert & Fireworks
The U.S. Army Band’s annual performance at Long’s Park is consistently one of the most popular shows of the season. In 2017, an estimated 20,000 people came out for the 40th annual Patriotic Concert.
More information:
- Price: Free
- Venue: Long's Park, Route 30 & Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
July 5: Blink-182 and Lil Wayne
Blink-182 began in the mid-90s. The trio became pop-punk icons with songs like "Rock Show," "All the Small Things" and "I Miss You."
Rapper Lil Wayne released his first album in 1999. The Young Money Entertainment founder's hits include "Lollipop," "6 Foot 7 Foot" and "How to Love."
More information:
- Price: $37.60 and up
- Venue: Hersheypark Stadium, 100 West Hersheypark Dr, Hershey
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
July 6: Mixtape Tour - New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Peppa, Naughty by Nature
Boy band New Kids on the Block will headline the MixTape Tour in 2019, with support from fellow '80s and '90s acts Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.
The New Kids on the Block announced the tour Monday morning on the "Today Show." The announcement also included the release of a new song, "80s Baby."
New Kids on the Block is Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood. Their hits include "You Got It (The Right Stuff)," "Hangin' Tough," "Tonight" and "Step by Step."
More information:
- Price: $35.05 and up
- Venue: Hersheypark Stadium, 100 West Hersheypark Dr, Hershey
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
July 7: Killer Queen: A Tribute Band
Can't get enough Queen since seeing "Bohemian Rhapsody?" Killer Queen, a Queen tribute band that's been performing since 1993, will visit AMT.
More information:
- Price: $39
- Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster
- Time: 7 p.m.
July 7: Nooky Jones
This St. Paul, Minnesota neo-soul band is led by Cameron Kinghorn, whose silky smooth vocals float in and out of falsetto above seductive, polished instrumentals.
More information:
- Price: Free
- Venue: Long's Park, Route 30 & Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
July 11: Johnny Mathis
In his more than 60 years in the music industry, Mathis has released songs like "Chances Are," "It's Not For Me to Say" and "Wonderful, Wonderful." Comedian and musician Johnny Mule Deer will join Mathis on tour.
More information:
- Price: $85-115
- Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster
- Time: 8 p.m.
July 13: Matches
This 10-piece Lancaster funk band will perform songs by Earth, Wind & Fire, Tower of Power, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars and more.
More information:
- Price: Free
- Venue: Long's Park, Route 30 & Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
June 14: Minas
Minas is a Philadelphia-based Brazilian music band with more than 30 years of experience. The group is led by husband-and-wife duo Orlando Haddad and Patricia King, who have a special connection to Lancaster; their son attended Franklin & Marshall College.
More information:
- Price: Free
- Venue: Long's Park, Route 30 & Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
July 14: Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Who better to honor the music of John Bonham than the offspring of the legendary drummer?
Jason Bonham has been helping to keep the music of Led Zeppelin alive since 1988, when he filled in for his late father during the band's reunion at the Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary concert.
More information:
- Price: $42-77
- Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster
- Time: 8 p.m.
July 19: America
Best known for "A Horse With No Name," this Grammy-winning classic rock band's hits also include "Ventura Highway," "Tin Man" and "Lonely People."
More information:
- Price: $59
- Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster
- Time: 8 p.m.
July 19: The Menzingers
The Menzingers formed in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 2006. The group is now based in Philadelphia. Its most recent album "After the Party" was released in 2017.
July 20: Thomas Rhett
Country singer Thomas Rhett's summer tour, "Very Hot Summer Tour," will be a family affair.
Rhett will bring three special guests on his summer tour, including Rhett Akins, Rhett's father who is a singer-songwriter himself. He'll also be joined by Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson.
More information:
- Price: $25 and up
- Venue: Hersheypark Stadium, 100 West Hersheypark Dr, Hershey
- Time: 7 p.m.
July 21: Gene Watson
Gene Watson's songs include "Love in the Hot Afternoon," "Where Love Begins," "Should I Come Home (Or Should I Go Crazy)" and "Nothing Sure Looked Good on You."
Watson will be joined at American Music Theatre by fellow country artists Linda Davis, Lang Scott and Bill Whyte.
More information:
- Price: $39
- Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster
- Time: 3 p.m.
June 21: Lachy Doley
Doley has been dubbed the “Jimi Hendrix of the Hammond organ.” He’s joined by drummer Jackie Barnes and Joel Burton in an energetic band that combines soul and blues.
More information:
- Price: Free
- Venue: Long's Park, Route 30 & Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
July 27: Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Three Days Grace
Breaking Benjamin released its self-produced sixth studio album "Ember" in April 2018. The band's songs include "The Diary of Jane," "I Will Not Bow" and "Tourniquet."
Chevelle released its full-length debut in 1999. The band is known for songs like "The Red," "Send the Pain Below" and "Face to the Floor."
Three Days Grace has earned 14 No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard's mainstream rock songs chart, the most recent being "Infra-Red." Its other songs include "I Hate Everything About You," "Never Too Late" and "Pain."
More information:
- Price: $30.10
- Venue: Hersheypark Stadium, 100 West Hersheypark Dr, Hershey
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
July 28: Realta
This youthful Irish music band from Belfast uses dueling uilleann pipes, whistles, bodhran, guitar, bouzouki, double bass and vocals.
More information:
- Price: Free
- Venue: Long's Park, Route 30 & Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
August 3: Josh Turner
Turner is one of the youngest artists to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. His songs include "Your Man," "Long Black Train" and "Would You Go With Me."
More information:
- Price: $69
- Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster
- Time: 8 p.m.
August 4: Danny Kortchmar, Waddy Wachtel and Friends
Even if you don’t recognize his name, you’ve likely heard Kortchmar’s work. He wrote or cowrote many songs for Jackson Browne and Don Henley, and has worked as a session musician for Linda Rondstadt, James Taylor, David Crosby, Graham Nash and more. He will joined by his fellow session musician all-stars Waddy Wachtel, Leland Sklar and Steve Pastell.
More information:
- Price: Free
- Venue: Long's Park, Route 30 & Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
August 5: Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot
Setzer is known for reinventing '50s rockabilly and swing music. He's the founder and leader of the Stray Cats and the Brian Setzer Orchestra. He released the album "Rockabilly Riot! All Original" in 2014.
The guitarist performed at American Music Theatre in June 2017.
More information:
- Price: $65-85
- Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
August 10: Aaron Lewis
Lewis got his start as the frontman of rock band Staind, which is currently on hiatus. Staind's hits include "It's Been Awhile," "So Far Away" and "Something to Remind You."
In more recent years, he has performed country music as a solo artist. He released an EP in 2011, his debut full-length album "The Road" in 2012, and his sophomore full-length "Sinner" in 2016.
More information:
- Price: $70
- Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster
- Time: 8 p.m.
August 11: Charlie Pride
Pride is a Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy-winning artist. His songs include "All I Have to Offer You is Me," "Kiss an Angel Good Morning" and "I'm Just Me."
More information:
- Price: $65-89
- Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster
- Time: 3 p.m.
August 11: Phil Vassar
“Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Carlene” and “Six-Pack Summer” are among this country musician’s hits. Vassar has also penned songs for Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson and Jo Dee Messina.
More information:
- Price: Free
- Venue: Long's Park, Route 30 & Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
August 17: Florida Georgia Line
The tour is in support of the band’s recently released fourth studio album, “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country,” which spawned two hits, “Talk You Out of It” and “Simple.”
More information:
- Price: $29.65 and up
- Venue: Hersheypark Stadium, 100 West Hersheypark Dr, Hershey
- Time: 7 p.m.
August 17: Phil Kresge & Guests
Kresge, the mayor of Mountville, will unite with some of his friends for a performance honoring the music of Woodstock in celebration of the festival’s 50th anniversary.
August 18: The Golden Boys
Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Bobby Rydell, known as The Golden Boys, will perform August 18 at 3 p.m.
Hitmakers from the 1950s and 60s, each of these singers had plenty of solo hits, including “Venus” (Avalon), “Tiger” (Fabian) and “Volare” (Rydell).
More information:
- Price: $69-89
- Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster
- Time: 3 p.m.
August 18: The Backstreet Boys
Backstreet's back - in Hershey.
Backstreet Boys formed in Orlando, Florida, in 1993. The Backstreet Boys are Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough and AJ McLean.
"I Want It That Way," "As Long As You Love Me," "Quit Playing Games," "Everybody" and "Larger Than Life" are among the group's many hits.
More information:
- Price: $24.60
- Venue: Hersheypark Stadium, 100 West Hersheypark Dr, Hershey
- Time: 8 p.m.
August 18: Davy Knowles
Deft blues guitarist Davy Knowles is formerly of the group Back Door Slam. Peter Frampton, Joe Satriani and Warren Haynes have sung Knowles’ praises.
More information:
- Price: Free
- Venue: Long's Park, Route 30 & Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
August 21: KISS
One of the most recognizable rock bands in the world will visit Hershey this summer.
The Hershey date is part of the second leg of the band's End of the Road World Tour, which KISS claims will be its final tour.
KISS has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. The band is known for its songs "Rock And Roll All Nite," "Detroit Rock City" and "I Was Made for Lovin' You," among others.
Fly After 5 reporter Kevin Stairiker spoke to KISS's Gene Simmons in advance of his 2017 American Music Theater performance.
More information:
- Price: $34.60
- Venue: Hersheypark Stadium, 100 West Hersheypark Dr, Hershey
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
August 23: The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys' pop music legacy includes hits like "Good Vibrations," "Fun, Fun, Fun" and "Wouldn't It Be Nice." Original Beach Boys Mike Love and Bruce Johnston perform in the band's current iteration.
More information:
- Price: $67-87
- Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
August 24: Larry, Steve & Rudy - The Gatlin Brothers
This country gospel trio will share some of their most popular songs and the stories behind them in this performance.
More information:
- Price: $39
- Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster
- Time: 8 p.m.
August 25: Sara Evans
In her more than 20 years in the genre, Evans has had five No. 1 singles. Her hits include "Born to Fly," "I Could Not Ask for More" and "Suds in the Bucket."
More information:
- Price: $59
- Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster
- Time: 7 p.m.
August 25: Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience
Two-time Grammy winner Terrance Simien is eighth-generation Louisiana Creole. He’s pushed the boundaries of Zydeco music for 35 years, performing 8,500 concerts and playing in more than 45 countries.
More information:
- Price: Free
- Venue: Long's Park, Route 30 & Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
August 29: The Zac Brown Band
The Zac Brown Band is a regular feature of Hersheypark Stadium's schedule. So much in fact, that when the stadium got a new stage last year, the Hershey Entertainment team was particularly excited to see what Brown thought of the upgrade.
More information:
- Price: $39.10
- Venue: Hersheypark Stadium, 100 West Hersheypark Dr, Hershey
- Time: 7 p.m.
August 30: Hootie & the Blowfish
It's been nearly 15 years since Hootie & the Blowfish released its last studio album, and more than a decade since its last formal tour.
Hootie & the Blowfish will be joined by fellow '90s mainstay the Barenaked Ladies.
"Only Wanna Be With You," "Hold My Hand" and "Let Her Cry" are among Hootie & the Blowfish's 17 Billboard-charting songs.
More information:
- Price: $30.10
- Venue: Hersheypark Stadium, 100 West Hersheypark Dr, Hershey
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
August 31: The Jonas Brothers
The New Jersey natives were a teen sensation in the 2000s with songs like "Year 3000" and "Burnin' Up." In March, the band released "Sucker," its first single in 6 years.
September 13: The Springsteen Experience
The Springsteen Experience will recreate memorable performances from Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's concert history.
The chronological show follows Springsteen's shows beginning in 1973, performing songs like "Born to Run," "Hungry Heart," "Glory Days" and more.
More information:
- Price: $25
- Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster
- Time: 8 p.m.