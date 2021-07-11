Ninety-two years ago, some residents got together and thought, “If we try to run a concert series ourselves, could we bring some really interesting concerts to Lancaster County?”

At least, that’s the origin story passed down to May Y. Roth, president of the Lancaster Community Concert Association. As it turns out, the answer is a resounding yes.

“You get a huge group of people together, and you do everything yourself,” Roth says. “We’ve brought some amazingly famous concerts.”

The LCCA was founded in 1929 with a purpose of fostering public interest in music in Lancaster and the surrounding area and to broadly support music-related appreciation and performance. Many famous people graced the Lancaster County stage — including Elizabeth von Trapp, singing policeman Daniel Rodriguez and Broadway singer Ciarán Sheehan — along with performers from around the globe.

But in February 2020, the LCCA decided to cease operations at the end of its 90th season, citing insufficient subscription sales and numbers of volunteers.

The group’s mission lives on, however, as the LCCA’s board will donate remaining funds to Lancaster arts organizations Music for Everyone, Servant Stage Company, Allegro Orchestra Lancaster and Lancaster Symphony Orchestra.

“While we are saddened that LCCA had to close its doors, we are humbled by their gracious, generous gift,” says John Gerdy, executive director of nonprofit Music for Everyone. The nonprofit’s mission is to cultivate the power of music. “We will use it responsibly to continue their wonderful legacy of bringing music to our community.”

The decision to close

One of the keys to getting performers to stop in Lancaster, Roth says, was location. As performers were passing through from metropolitan areas like Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C., the LCCA would pitch musicians to come to Lancaster.

“To be able to say, ‘Hey, would you like to play for us? We can guarantee you a pretty exuberant, full crowd on a weeknight,’ a lot of people find that very appealing,” Roth says.

Ticket sales and volunteer support, Roth says, also were key to funding the series. In the 2019-20 final season, the cost for a subscription — six concerts, plus a bonus seventh concert — was $75. Individual tickets were $20 for kids and $30 for adults.

“Between loyalty and volunteerism, that’s all it took to run concerts for 90 seasons,” Roth says. “And it’s because of those two things that were dropping that we realized that the model for creating concerts was no longer a good fit for our community.”

In the 2005-06 season, the LCCA had 1,468 subscribers — a number that has steadily declined to just over 800 subscribers in February 2020, which is insufficient to maintain the operating cost for the concerts.

The LCCA considered a variety of options to stay alive, including reducing the number of concerts, increasing ticket prices, and changing the mix of entertainment to include a more diverse audience. With an increasing amount of music concert series popping up in the area, the LCCA was struggling to compete.

“The model hadn’t really kept up with the times, and it was better to go out on a high note,” Roth says. “We had planned our 90th season to be pretty spectacular.”

The final season started off strong, with performances from Broadway singer Ciarán Sheehan, the National Dance Company of Siberia and unconventional piano player Jason Lyle Black — but all came to a halt when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, canceling the sixth and seventh concerts.

Keeping the music alive

In 1974, the LCCA was incorporated as a nonprofit organization. At the time, it was decided that if the LCCA were ever to dissolve, they would donate their outstanding assets to one or more nonprofit organizations or institutions in Lancaster County that had similar purposes to LCCA.

The core subscribers, Roth says, love symphonies — so that’s why they chose to donate $5,000 to Allegro Symphony, and a donation to Lancaster Symphony Orchestra is estimated at around $5,000. With that in mind, the LCCA also chose to donate $5,000 to Servant Stage Company because of their emphasis to make performances accessible to the public. Finally, they donated $20,000 to the organization Music for Everyone, because they are an “organization that supports other groups.”

“We think that that is really in line with our mission to foster the love of music and performances in the county,” Roth says.

Looking back, Roth reflects on the strong support she had from the LCCA board to accomplish their mission of providing music in Lancaster County.

“I’m very proud of the fact that we were able to bring in so many artists from such far-flung places to our audience,” Roth says.

Previously, community concerts were held at J.P. McCaskey High School until about 20 years ago, when LCCA rented facilities and technical services from Lancaster Mennonite High School.

Roth thanks the Lancaster community for making the concert series possible.

“It’s been a great ride,” she says. “To be able to present so many wonderful concerts to the community, and to be able to meet our subscribers to be with them for so many new things, and to be one of the outlets that brought interesting music from all over the world.”

Nine Decades of Music

Here are some of the most famous performers to play at the Lancaster Community Concert Association’s stage, and the season in which they appeared.

1932-33: Jeanette Vreeland, soprano.

1940-41: Emil Baume, pianist.

1942-43: James Melton, tenor.

1948-49: Marina Sveltova, ballet.

1956-57: Byron Janis, pianist.

1984-85: Slovenian Symphony Orchestra of Yugoslavia.

1988-89: Romanian National Choir, choral ensemble.

1996-97: Black Mountain Male Chorus of Wales, choral ensemble.

2008-09: The 5 Browns, piano ensemble.

2010-11: Cape Town Symphony, orchestra.

2012-13: Cherish the Ladies, Irish traditional music and dance

2013-14: Hal Linden, musician; Krasnoyarsk National Dance Company of Siberia, dance.

2015-16: Accordion Virtuosi of Russia, accordion ensemble.

2017-18: The 3 Redneck Tenors, vocal acapella trio.

2019-20: Ciarán Sheehan, Broadway singer.