In honor of the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday, we asked our readers to share their most cherished memory with their significant other and give some advice for new couples.

While each couple has a different story to tell, almost every couple encouraged open communication and stressed the need to make good memories as a couple.

Here's what our LNP | LancasterOnline readers had to say.

Carol Bornman

Lancaster

Who is your significant other?

Jonathan Bornman

How long have you been together?

Married for 31 years.

How did you meet your significant other?

"At a treasure hunt where we were searching for our 'freshmen coffee mugs' at Goshen College."

What is the most cherished memory you share with your significant other?

"Giving birth to our children and raising them together."

What advice would you give to a new couple?

"Learn to ask good questions and listen until you understand."

Christa Prutzman

Lititz

Who is your significant other?

Shane Prutzman

How long have you been together?

Married for 7 years.

How did you meet your significant other?

"Match.com."

What is the most cherished memory you share with your significant other?

"The day we went for our ultrasound and found out it was twins! Four days after we bought our first house together!"

What advice would you give to a new couple?

"Anything can happen! Having a good partner can make the good parts great and can be an huge source of support even when things aren't so great."

Kabrina

Lancaster

How did you meet your significant other?

"High School on the bus."

What is the most cherished memory you share with your significant other?

"I’ve been with my spouse for almost 13 years this Valentine's Day. This man is my best friend. We have four boys together. I got pregnant at 15. Had three kids by time I graduated high school but we did it and are still together today. We've been through a lot like most people but communication is key. And I’m so thankful I found him at a young age."

What advice would you give to a new couple?

"Be open with each other! Communication is key. Always try and work things out and don’t give up!"

Elizabeth Wise

Akron Borough

Who is your significant other?

Larry Roberts

How long have you been together?

Married for 8 years.

How did you meet your significant other?

"In high school during the practices of the production of 'Little Shop of Horrors.' I was in the music pit crew and he was the plant."

What is the most cherished memory you share with your significant other?

"We are Elizabeth Wise and Larry Roberts, and like many couples, I'm sure, we have many cherished memories. We sat down and talked about what would be our most cherished memory and agreed that it would be a most recent one. Over Thanksgiving, Larry and I and our household came down with COVID-19, and while Larry and the children had mild symptoms, I became violently ill. If you know me personally, you know that I'm a person who enjoys food, and for me to be so sick that I turn it away? Yeah, I'm pretty sick by that point.

So, at one point my oxygen level is down into the 80's and I'm out of breath and I hadn't eaten in about two days. The aches were intense and I got to a point where I felt I just couldn't take it anymore. My temperature was around 103, so Larry drove me to LGH to the emergency department. He wouldn't stay with me because he was COVID positive as well, so he dropped me off and then went home to wait. In the meantime, I'm taken in and evaluated and given treatments to help with my breathing and advised what to take for the pain. My symptoms were more manageable by the time I was leaving the hospital, so I called Larry and asked him to pick me up.

He gets there, and as anyone who has had to go to the emergency department anywhere knows, it's often not a quick trip, and I was exhausted. Larry parks and comes around to the passenger side of the car and helps me out of the wheelchair. I clutch on to him and I begin just sobbing; I tell him I am so worn out and scared and tired of feeling short of breath and so much pain, and that on top of it all I am so hungry! My gentle hearted fella helps me into the car and puts on my seat belt for me. He goes around to the driver's side and gets in the car. He puts his arms around me and lets me cry a little more. I look up at him and I say, "Larrykins (that's what I call him), do you think I'm going to make it?" and my beautiful man says, "Baby, don't you worry; McDonald's is just around the corner..." It took us a minute to realize that we both had different ideas of what I was talking about, and we laughed so much.

Two days later Larry ended up calling an ambulance for me when I began hallucinating, thinking I was hearing my dead mother calling for me from the other room while I was trying to fall asleep. I spent seven days in the hospital on the COVID floor due to having COVID pneumonia in both lungs and my lungs not being able to function properly without the assistance of supplemental oxygen.

It's now two months later and I still have some complications that keeps me from returning to my job. We are so thankful; thankful that we are both here and that we can reflect on this memory and many others, still!"

What advice would you give to a new couple?

"Cherish your days! Relax! It's not like in the movies! And keep a sense of humor! Never stop talking to each other, even when you're mad!"

Michael

Brownstown

How did you meet your significant other?

"At a mutual friend's wedding."

What is the most cherished memory you share with your significant other?

"Getting married at the beach during hurricane Hannah!"

What advice would you give to a new couple?

"The old adage, 'don't go to bed angry,' still rings true, and is very effective. Also, think and really sit down and talk about whether you want kids. Child free is a pretty great ride!"

Terry Quedenfeld

Willow Street

Who is your significant other?

Fred Quedenfeld

How long have you been together?

Married for 29 years (30 as of November).

How did you meet your significant other?

"Old-fashioned dating service."

What is the most cherished memory you share with your significant other?

"When our baby was placed in our arms."

What advice would you give to a new couple?

"Compromise."

Tom Mitchell

Ephrata

Who is your significant other?

Jacque Mitchell

How long have you been together?

Married for 38.5 years.

How did you meet your significant other?

"Mutual friend."

What is the most cherished memory you share with your significant other?

"Getting married on my lunch hour."

What advice would you give to a new couple?

"Be respectful, honest, supportive, flexible. Marriage is long-term."