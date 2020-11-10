Even though the nights are getting colder and darker, that doesn't meant that you can't laugh through them.

Millersville venue Phantom Power is lending credence to that idea with the announcement of several comedians that are set to perform throughout the month of November. Tickets for each of these shows are $80 for a table of four people.

According to owner Gregg Barley, the intent is for these performances to take place on Phantom Power's outdoor stage, so be sure to bring coats and blankets.

First up, this week on Friday, Nov. 13, comedian Joe List will do two sets -- one at 6 p.m., and the other at 9 p.m. List recently released a new special, "Joe List: I Hate Myself," for free on the Comedy Central Stand-up YouTube channel.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, Todd Barry makes his Lancaster County debut with sets at 5 and 7:30 p.m. A comedian for over three decades, Barry has appeared in everything from "Chappelle's Show" to "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" to the 2008 film "The Wrestler."

To round out the trio, New Orleans comic Mark Normand will perform sets at 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. Normand has been seen on "Conan" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," as well as releasing a new comedy special, "Out to Lunch," this year.

Tickets can be purchased via Phantom Power's Facebook page, which can be found here.