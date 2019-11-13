Comedian, actor and writer Nate Bargatze is bringing his “Good Problem to Have” stand-up show to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m.
Bargatze, who has a clean act, has appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and was part of Fallon’s Clean Cut Comedy Tour.
He has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait and his debut album, "Yelled at by a Clown," reached No. 1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts.
www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.NateBargatze.com
Tickets range from $75 to $148 and will go on sale Friday, Nov. 15. They are avaiable at Hershey Theatre Box Office, online at Hersheyentertainment. com or ticketmaster.com.