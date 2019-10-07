Jeff Dunham, a comedian known for his banter and songs with his wise-cracking puppet friends, will visit Hershey next year.
Dunham will perform at the Giant Center on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at 7 p.m. as part of his tour "Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?." Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Tickets will initially only be available online at ticketmaster.com. Beginning Tuesday Oct. 8 at 9 a.m., tickets may be purchased at the Giant Center Box Office.
The Giant Center is located at 550 Hersheypark Drive in Hershey.
Dunham took up ventriloquism as an 8-year-old growing up in Dallas, Texas. These days, he incorporates original characters into his sets, including Walter, a grumpy old man, and Bubba J, a NASCAR-loving trailer park resident. Dunham's second Netflix special "Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself" premiered earlier this month.
