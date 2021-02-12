New York comic Big Jay Oakerson, who has appeared in Netflix comedy specials, on late-night talk shows and at music and comedy festivals across the country, will bring his adults-only stand-up show to the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Oakerson, who starred in his own Netflix comedy special, “Live at Webster Hall,” will do two shows, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oakerson also appeared in the multi-comic Netflix show, “The Degenerates.”

Because of strong adult content, this show is for those 18 years and older only.

Oakerson has appeared on the former “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and “Conan”; performed at such festivals as Bonnaroo and Funny or Die’s Oddball Festival; and appeared on the shows “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Louis” and various programs on Comedy Central.

Oakerson, who had his start in the Philadelphia comedy scene before moving to New York, also co-hosts “The Bonfire” on Comedy Central Radio Sirius XM 95 and hosts two podcasts.

The Dutch Apple is operating at decreased seating capacity for social distancing. Audience members must wear masks in the theater.

Tickets for either show on Feb. 20 are $50, which includes an hors d’oeuvre buffet.

Tickets are available by calling the Dutch Apple box office at 717-898-1900, ordering online at DutchApple.com or by stopping at the box office at the theater, 510 Centerville Road.

For more about Oakerson, visit bigjaycomedy.com.