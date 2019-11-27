Christmas at Wheatland was a long day for the domestic servants back in the day. With company staying overnight and a festive dinner, the day started extra early and ended extra late for some.
This year’s Yuletide at Wheatland will focus on those domestic servants and the traditions they helped bring to President James Buchanan’s house.
“We are going to bring the traditions of the servants upstairs and see how they coexisted together,” says Stephanie Celiberti, a museum associate.
The house is all gussied up with garlands, a tree, lights and other holiday inspirations. Celiberti concedes it’s more about pleasing visitors’ expectations than historical accuracy.
“Christmas became a national holiday (in 1870), after Buchanan died (in 1868), so he didn’t understand how we celebrate Christmas today,” she says.
Christmas was a quieter time in Buchanan’s day, and Buchanan himself disliked huge parties.
“The formal dining room could seat 22,” says Doug O’Brien, who will be portraying the president on some tours during Yuletide. “This was the public room of the house.”
O’Brien notes that Buchanan probably did not have a tree.
“He was a Presbyterian, and they didn’t recognize Christmas at all,” O’Brien says. “By the 1860s, that was changing.”
For his Christmas dinner, Buchanan would probably eat in the other, smaller dining room.
He was very much a storyteller and preferred smaller dinner parties, where he could speak one on one with his guests,” O’Brien says.
The table seats six and is filled with the food the family would probably have eaten for Christmas, including a turkey, a goose, biscuits, gingerbread and stollen, a German pastry made with fruits and nuts.
The food was cooked in the basement and brought up to the warming kitchen, located next to the small dining room. (The basement is not part of the tour.)
Some of Buchanan’s servants are known, including Edward Bolger and Thomas Gordon, both of whom were of Irish descent. Emma Etner was born in Germany, and Rachel Fanestock was of German descendent.
Both cultures celebrated Christmas in specific ways that are traditional for us now. That included putting greens around the house, trimming a pine tree with ornaments and putting lights throughout the house.
Celiberti says Buchanan was closer to his servants than you might think.
“He called everyone his little family,” she says. “Miss Hettie, the head housekeeper, was always present at the dinner table with the family.”
“There were six or seven servants at any given time, and they took on different jobs as needed,” Celiberti says.
Some lived at Wheatland and others were day workers.
For Christmas, guests would arrive and be seen to their rooms. They would come down and wait for Buchanan, who was always the last person to sit down at the dinner table, and Celibreti notes that he always retired at 10 p.m.
“Guests could stay up much later if they wanted,” she says. “Of course, that meant the servants had to stay up, too.”
But then Yuletide at Wheatland was always a long day of work for the staff.
Visitors will begin their tour at the nearby LancasterHistory museum watching the film “Buchanan’s America: A Nation Divided.”
Then they will tour the house, which will take about an hour.
Candlelight tours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
Visitors will be able to get a sense of what Wheatland was actually like back in the 19th century.
Yuletide Family Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Kid-friendly workshops and programs, as well as Holiday Storytime will be held throughout the day. And some historical holiday characters will be visiting, too.