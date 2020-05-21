Cocktails-to-go are now legal in Pennsylvania.

A bill allowing bars and restaurants to sell mixed drinks was signed by Governor Tom Wolf Thursday. The bill includes a provision with the following restrictions.

Who can sell cocktails-to-go?

Licensed restaurants and hotels offering pick-up meals and that have lost more than 25 percent of their average monthly sales during the COVID-19 disaster can sell prepared beverages or mixed drinks for off-premise consumption.

What can be sold?

The drinks can be sold in quantities from 4 oz. to 64 oz. in sealed containers.

Are there other restrictions?

Drinks can be sold from 7 a.m.-11 p.m, Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday if the business has a Sunday Sales Permit.

The full list of frequently-asked questions from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board can be found here:

While the bill was just passed, Decades Lancaster was ready with several options: mixed drinks, cocktail kits as well as pouches in four flavors including sweet southern peach tea and mixed berry agave lemonade.

Horse Inn has house-made spirited sodas. Thursday’s options are a gin-based Tom Collins and a vodka-based strawberry lemonade.

Valentino's Cafe is selling mixed drinks at the take-out window.