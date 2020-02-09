Harriet Lane loved roses.

James Buchanan’s niece, who served as first lady for the 19th-century bachelor president, surrounded herself with roses at her uncle’s inaugural ball.

She liked to carry bouquets of roses, and she grew flowers in greenhouses at the White House.

So it’s fitting that a cocktail created in Lane’s honor for an upcoming history event gets its flavor from rose vodka.

On Monday, Feb. 17, in honor of Presidents Day, LancasterHistory will host a History Happy Hour at Shot & Bottle, a restaurant and bar at Lancaster’s Penn Square.

Shot & Bottle’s bar manager, Liz Nagle, has created cocktails inspired by both Lane and Buchanan for the event.

They’ll be paired with a special presidential menu of victuals, created by Shot & Bottle’s executive chef, Cory Sayers.

And Stephanie Townrow, LancasterHistory director of education and public programs, will tell happy hour guests all about a local woman she says was a 19th-century career woman, a fashion plate and one of our most successful first ladies.

“She was a unique first lady,” Townrow says. “Because she was Buchanan’s niece and not Buchanan’s wife, she was a lot younger than the typical first lady. She was 27 when they entered the White House” in 1857.

“Because of that, I think she added a level of spunk and youth and vivaciousness that prior first ladies had lacked,” Townrow says.

“She is one of the best first ladies we’ve ever had — in the top five, absolutely,” she says, noting Buchanan is consistently ranked near the bottom of historians’ lists of successful presidents.

“She’s a much more interesting and successful figure from the Buchanan administration,” Townrow says. “I decided to focus on her, someone whose name used to be very well known in America, in the 19th century, and since then has been totally forgotten.”

Lane was friends with, and was mentored by, England’s Queen Victoria and France’s Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III, before she moved from Buchanan’s Lancaster home, Wheatland, to the White House.

“She brought that level of intelligence and sophistication to the Buchanan administration,” Townrow says.

Lane, who married Baltimore banker Henry Johnston at age 36, was Buchanan’s niece through his sister, Jane Buchanan Lane.

Lane was orphaned at a very young age, and Buchanan became her legal guardian.

“She was a strong and resilient woman, who was surrounded by loss and death throughout her life and overcame it,” Townrow says.

She lost her parents and all six of her siblings — most of them before they were teenagers — and lost her husband and both of her sons within a three-year period.

“She was in mourning most of her life,” Townrow says.

But Lane “was like American royalty,” Townrow says. “She was a fashion plate with a penchant for shopping. She set the fashion for women in America. She was like a Kardashian of the 1850s.”

Women started lowering their necklines, for example, after Lane returned from Europe showing more skin.

“She was also a philanthropist,” Townrow adds. “She ended up giving hundreds of thousands of dollars to charity over the course of her lifetime.”

Cocktails

Townrow developed the History Happy Hour program in 2018 in an effort to attract a different audience — those who enjoy socializing over beer, wine and cocktails — to LancasterHistory programs.

“I thought it was a neat thing to do,” Kate Martin, who co-owns Shot & Bottle with her husband, Andrew, says of hosting the history event — “especially to honor this woman.

“At Shot & Bottle, we’ve been finding that a lot of our clientele are women,” Martin adds.

Using Lane’s love for roses as inspiration, Shot & Bottle bar manager Liz Nagle created The Harriet, featuring gin and rose vodka from Lancaster’s Thistle Finch Distillery — also owned by the Martins.

It also contains vanilla balsamic syrup, lemon juice, bitters and sage, Nagle says.

“We get to experiment a lot with the florals,” Nagle says, since Thistle Finch makes rose, lavender and hibiscus vodkas.

For those who don’t like floral-flavored drinks, there will also be a traditional cocktail with a modern twist to represent Buchanan, Nagle says. The Salty Buchanan is a salted maple Old-Fashioned.

Buchanan “was salty and old-fashioned,” Townrow says with a laugh.

The cocktail contains maple syrup, Himalayan sea salt, bourbon and bitters.

“I don't know that I really have a creative process” in developing cocktails, Nagle says, “other than that I ask people what they like and what they don’t like. That usually gives me a nice direction toward something to create for them.

“I try to go kind of based on what I like,” Nagle says. “I like a nice balanced cocktail. I don't like anything too sweet, too floral or too citrusy.”

Townrow notes she’ll be selling packs of LancasterHistory coasters created for the event by Lancaster’s Typothecary Letterpress. It’s a fundraiser for LancasterHistory.

While she’s looking forward to the cocktails, Townrow says she’s also anxious to share information about Harriet Lane.

“I decided after two years of talking about (James) Buchanan, it was time to focus on, really, the force behind Buchanan — Harriet Lane,” Townrow says.

“If her uncle had done his part as well as she did hers,” she adds, “history of a different sort would be written.”

IF YOU GO • What: History Happy Hour, with themed cocktails, food and a presentation about Harriet Lane. LancasterHistory coasters will be for sale as a fundraiser. • When: Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 p.m. • Where: Shot & Bottle, 2 N. Queen St., on the ground floor of the Greist Building. • Admission: $8. • Tickets: Order online at bit.ly/HistoryHappyHour20. The event usually sells out, so early reservations are suggested. • Information: LancasterHistory.org.

COCKTAIL INGREDIENTS These cocktails, developed at Shot & Bottle with local ingredients, will be available during the History Happy Hour event. THE HARRIET • 2 ounces Thistle Finch Market Alley Gin • 0.5 ounce Thistle Finch Rose Vodka • 0.5 ounce lemon juice • 0.5 ounce vanilla syrup • 0.25 ounce Seasons Taproom Vanilla Balsamic • 5 drops Boston Bittahs • Expressed Sage Leaf • Rosé wine float THE SALTY BUCHANAN • 2.5 ounces Hidden Still Small Batch Bourbon • 0.5 ounces maple syrup • Pink Himalayan sea salt • Angostura bitters • Orange peel