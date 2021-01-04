A Cocalico School District fifth grader is one of 13 winners of the 24th annual Drug-Free Calendar Contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office.

Artwork by Reamstown Elementary School student Cheyan Bashjian was chosen to represent the month of December 2021 in the new statewide calendar.

For being one of the winners of the contest, Cheyan also will receive a certificate and a $529 contribution in Pennsylvania’s 529 College Savings Program.

The savings program, run by the state Treasury Department, helps students save money for college.

Cheyan’s artwork depicts an astronaut among the planets out in space, and has the slogan “Keep this universe drug free.”

Fifth graders from across the state submitted artwork for the contest during National Substance Abuse Prevention Month in October.

Cheyan is the only winner from Lancaster County.

With the opioid epidemic continuing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a news release, “Our annual calendar contest is about students empowering other young people to make smart choices.”

Shapiro said the contest and the calendar it produces each year are meant to help raise awareness among young people about the dangers of drug use and the benefits of being drug free.

The calendar contest is funded through the Community Drug Abuse Prevention Fund, the news release said. Fines and penalties collected as a result of certain offenses, such as driving under the influence, contribute to the fund.

You can view the entire 2021 calendar online at: bit.ly/PADrugFreeCalendar.

What to read next