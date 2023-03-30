On Thursday, March 30 dozens of central Pennsylvania musicians were recognized by their peers.

Among the honorees at the fourth annual Central Pennsylvania Hall of Fame were Lancaster’s own Gene and Roy Clair, who together founded the company that would become Clair Global, an anchor of what is now Rock Lititz. The Clair Brothers received a Lifetime Achievement award at the ceremony, held at Hershey Theatre.

"We didn't get here by ourselves," said Roy Clair onstage, flanked by current Clair Global CEO and nephew Troy Clair, representing his father, Gene, who died in 2013.

"Not bad for a couple of hicks from Lititz," Roy Clair said, an oft-repeated line that held extra weight in the context of the proceedings.

The award was presented by fellow family member Shaun Clair. Troy Clair's speech made note of the sheer growth of the company, from its origins with two brothers to a global enterprise with 15 locations and thousands of employees around the world.

In 1966, the brothers Clair got their professional start by providing sound for Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons. With each successive decade, accolades piled up – the Clairs were involved with Elvis Presley’s ‘70s tours, Live Aid in the ‘80s and many of the highest grossing tours of all time. Roy Clair is retired from the business but still lives in Lititz.

Inductees and award winners

Lancaster County’s Maxwell Project was one of a half dozen inductees into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame on Thursday night. Originally formed as “Maxwell” in the ‘70s, the long-running local group had area hits with songs including “Radiation Funk” and “A New Star.” The band currently features Jeff Aston, Kathy Matthews Aston, Vance McGhee, Corby Myers, Ben Ninmann, Allen Roth, Steve Lentz, Todd Fulginitti, Robin Church and Andre Green.

Among the roughly 43 awards given out Thursday night, numerous Lancaster County artists walked away with CPMA hardware, including Medusa's Disco for "Best Rock Band," Steven Courtney for "Best Children's Music Artist" and Bobby Gentilo for "Best Blues Band/Artist," among others.

The Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame was founded in 2019 as a way to honor both notable musicians from the general area, as well as independent artists early in their musical journeys. Past hall of fame inductees include Live, The Sharks and Poison. The fourth iteration is the first to be held in the Hershey Theatre; previous ceremonies took place at the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg.

CPMA 2023 winners Note: Lancaster winners are bolded Album/EP release: Cody Tyler – Stare Your Demons Down Song of the Year: “Break the Cycle” – LOE Badgett (feat. Alonda Rich) Best Female Vocalist: Leah Beth Evans – The Frost Duo Best Male Vocalist: James Wolpert - Valerian Sun Best Songwriter: Hunter Root Best Acoustic Duo: DMC Duo Best Female Artist: Sarah Fiore Best Male Artist: Devix Best Variety/Dance Band: Central City Orchestra Best Folk Artist: Vincent Yarnell Best Pop Artist: Annie Elise Best Hip-Hop/Rap Artist: Cordell Best R&B Artist: D-Bo Best Punk Band: Lyndhurst Best Rock Band: Medusa’s Disco Best Alt Rock Band: Number of the Sun Best Hard Rock Band: Dinosaurs in Paris Best Metal Band: If Not for Me Best Cover Band: Honeypump Best Tribute Band: Crippled But Free Best Country Band: Cody Tyler & Gypsy Convoy Best Female Country Artist: Gillian Smith Best Male Country Artist: JJ Rupp Best Alt Country Artist: Nick Andrew Staver Best Bluegrass Band: Dead Horse Revival Best Jazz Band/Artist: The Frost Duo Best Blues Band: Bobby Gentilo Best Blues Rock Band: Soul Miners Union Best Funk Band: Funktion Best New Band/Artist: Bobby Gentilo Best Youth Artist: Faith Noel Best Youth Band: Kopper & Kash Best Children’s Music Artist: Steven Courtney Best World Music Band: Kilmaine Saints Best LIVE Music Venue: The Englewood Best Music Photography: Frances Axsmith Best Music Videography: Nesmith Films Best Instrument Shop: Dale’s Drum Shop Best Music Lessons: Rod Goelz Best Recording Studio: Atrium Audio Best DJ/Producer: Gorilla Smack (Mike Frank) Best Local Music Podcast: The Story Instrumental Album of the Year: Tony Wayne – The Masque of the Red Death Cover Song of the Year: "Twilight Zone" – Suicide Puppets Best LIVE Audio Recording: Fred Pellegrini, Jr., Munck Music Best Audio/Visual: Hershey A/V Solutions Best Classical/Crossover: Double Keyed Best Classical Guitarist: Michael Curry Best Patriotic Artist: Dave Bray USA Best Holiday Album: Joy to the Burg Best Acoustic Trio: Rivers Best Appalachian Music: Shrimp Ryan’s Jig Band Best Americana Artist: Kevin Neidig LIVE Sound Engineer of Note – Keith Barshinger Best Youth Instrumentalist: Alex Warner Best Social Media/Marketing: Eternal Frequency/Mindtrip Media Best Music influencer: Kendal Conrad Iron Man Award: John Rossey Iron Woman Award: Casey Walton IMPACT Award: Chubediah Educator of Note: Greg Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award: Clair Brothers