On Thursday, March 30 dozens of central Pennsylvania musicians were recognized by their peers.
Among the honorees at the fourth annual Central Pennsylvania Hall of Fame were Lancaster’s own Gene and Roy Clair, who together founded the company that would become Clair Global, an anchor of what is now Rock Lititz. The Clair Brothers received a Lifetime Achievement award at the ceremony, held at Hershey Theatre.
"We didn't get here by ourselves," said Roy Clair onstage, flanked by current Clair Global CEO and nephew Troy Clair, representing his father, Gene, who died in 2013.
"Not bad for a couple of hicks from Lititz," Roy Clair said, an oft-repeated line that held extra weight in the context of the proceedings.
The award was presented by fellow family member Shaun Clair. Troy Clair's speech made note of the sheer growth of the company, from its origins with two brothers to a global enterprise with 15 locations and thousands of employees around the world.
In 1966, the brothers Clair got their professional start by providing sound for Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons. With each successive decade, accolades piled up – the Clairs were involved with Elvis Presley’s ‘70s tours, Live Aid in the ‘80s and many of the highest grossing tours of all time. Roy Clair is retired from the business but still lives in Lititz.
At this point, the story is the stuff of legends — a pair of small-town brothers suddenly fi…
Inductees and award winners
Lancaster County’s Maxwell Project was one of a half dozen inductees into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame on Thursday night. Originally formed as “Maxwell” in the ‘70s, the long-running local group had area hits with songs including “Radiation Funk” and “A New Star.” The band currently features Jeff Aston, Kathy Matthews Aston, Vance McGhee, Corby Myers, Ben Ninmann, Allen Roth, Steve Lentz, Todd Fulginitti, Robin Church and Andre Green.
Among the roughly 43 awards given out Thursday night, numerous Lancaster County artists walked away with CPMA hardware, including Medusa's Disco for "Best Rock Band," Steven Courtney for "Best Children's Music Artist" and Bobby Gentilo for "Best Blues Band/Artist," among others.
The Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame was founded in 2019 as a way to honor both notable musicians from the general area, as well as independent artists early in their musical journeys. Past hall of fame inductees include Live, The Sharks and Poison. The fourth iteration is the first to be held in the Hershey Theatre; previous ceremonies took place at the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg.