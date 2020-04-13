A former Millersville professor is offering a new art piece for an auction towards Lancaster General Hospital's COVID-19 fund.

Dr. Robert A. Nelson, 96, who now lives in Oregon with his wife, Louise, decided to offer his latest piece after a recent phone conversation with Karen Anderer, owner of CityFolk Gallery. Over the last decade the gallery has received nearly a thousand of Nelson's pieces. Nelson has pieces in museums all over the world, including the Smithsonian Art Museum in Washington D.C. and the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, among others.

"They feel like Lancaster is their home," says Anderer. "CityFolk is the main gallery that shows his work."

Buyers can bid on the one-of-a-kind piece, titled "2 Big Dog Guards Protect Card Birds on the Magic Faras," though e-mail, as well as on a post on CityFolks's Facebook and Instagram pages. The piece, which is pictured below, has been evaluated at $8,000, and the highest bid currently is at $6,000, by an anonymous bidder. CityFolk will be accepting bids through 5 p.m. on Friday, April 17. Click here for more details.

"We don't ask dentists or lawyers to contribute Invisalign or reduced legal fees," says Anderer. "But we do ask artists to contribute art, which can sometimes be worth thousands of dollars."