Each year, the City of Lancaster draws thousands of visitors to its wide array of galleries, studios, colleges and museums showcasing the works of local, regional and national artists.
But Lancaster’s art isn’t limited to what’s inside its buildings.
Within city limits, 80 pieces of public art, ranging from 200-year-old bronze sculptures to bold, contemporary community murals, await the appreciation of passers-by.
And the city has a 10-year plan to engage every neighborhood in the creation of works of art. Public art promotes community, beautifies and offers works of art to be seen and enjoyed by all.
All the works are detailed on lancasterpublicart.com, which also maps out walking/riding/driving tours for you to discover them at your own pace. (Which we highly recommend you do to brighten up the coming dull months of January and February!)
But just to whet your appetite to the diversity of the offerings (and to test your community knowledge), here’s a little quiz on a sampling of the pieces.
In your travels around town, have you seen any of the following? Do you know what and where they are? How many of the following photos can you identify?
NUMBER 1 (Above)
Hint: If you've taken the train in Lancaster, chances are you have seen it
NUMBER 2
Hint: This piece of art delights in having children play around it.
NUMBER 3
Hint: Beer anyone?
NUMBER 4
Hint: This welcoming sculpture is boldly displayed in a city park.
NUMBER 5
Hint: "I have a dream.''