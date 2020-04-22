The city of Lancaster has announced the ten artists that will be creating COVID-19-related murals downtown.
The contest, initially announced two weeks ago, sought to pair Two Dudes Painting Company, which will provide all materials, with city artists to "get essential COVID-19 messaging out to the public. Out of 73 submissions, ten artists were selected. Each artist will be paid $500.
Location for the murals have yet to be announced, but the artists are listed below:
Adam Serrano
Annajane Dauphine
Chomingo & Esther Rivas Miller
Katie Trainer
Keisha Finne
Krissy Whiski
Loryn Spangler-Jones
Maria Tomassetti
Salina Almanzar
Shaun Hogarth
According to the Lancaster Public Art website, artists will have until Thursday, April 30, to complete the murals, in time for the art to be displayed for First Friday on May 1.