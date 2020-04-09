It was announced today in a press release that the city of Lancaster is looking for ten artists to create temporary murals containing COVID-19 related messaging.

According to the press release, the chosen artists will each choose between three pieces of COVID-19 messaging and design their murals. Once designs are finished, Two Dudes Painting will provide the materials for the artists to complete their works.

Along with materials, the city is offering $500 to each artist for their murals. The locations will be chosen by the city, though these locations have not been named yet.

The contest is open now, and the city will be accepting submissions through Saturday, April 18, after which the artists will complete the murals between Wednesday, April 22, and Thursday, April 30.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

