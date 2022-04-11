Just in time for Welcoming Week in September, the City of Lancaster and Church World Services are seeking an immigrant or refugee artist in central Pennsylvania to create a mural.

The chosen artist will work with noted Lancaster city muralist Shauna Yorty on the project, and additionally receive a stipend of $15,000 to complete the piece. The mural will be located on the wall of Ganse Apothecary, 355 W. King St.

Applications for the project must be completed by Monday, April 25, and can be submitted either in written form online or through a recorded audio interview with Yorty. The process will also include two public engagement sessions, in May and June, to solicit public guidance on the project. Immigrants or refugees within Lancaster, Berks, Dauphin, Cumberland, York and Lebanon are qualified to apply.

For more information, visit cwslancaster.org. For help with the application, or request an interview, send an email to mpjohnson@cwsglobal.com.