Cirque du Soleil is famous for making the impossible possible. With “Corteo” — opening Wednesday at the Giant Center in Hershey — they not only bring the impossible to life, they bring the afterlife to life.

“Corteo’’ follows the clown Mauro’s life — as he views it from his deathbed. Sounds maudlin, but it’s not. Memories from Mauro’s life in the circus appear before him on the stage. It’s a joyous performance full of music, amazing acrobatics, majestic set design and, well, the impossible.

It takes 52 people from 18 different countries to perform the impossible onstage — and that’s not even counting the crew.

“The main character speaks about four to five different languages during one show,” artistic director Aiofe Carry says.

“So, for an audience, you don’t need to know what’s being said, because what’s being shown onstage is a very strong representation of what’s happening. It’s a feeling of wonder, of joy, of excitement.”

The joy and excitement that filters through multiple languages is something that the cast and crew experience as well.

“Whichever language you speak, you’ll find it backstage,” says Maxwell Batista, Corteo’s traveling public relations manager.

“You’ll walk backstage and you’ll hear someone speaking Japanese, French and Russian and hear the different accents. And this is the beauty of human beings coming together and to bring this beautiful piece every night.”

Despite any language barriers, “Corteo” is a story to which everyone can relate.

“We’re all coming from different places but all return to same place,” Batista says. “ ‘Corteo” talks about a person’s life (and) a journey we all must take.”

“Corteo” has transitioned from a larger Big Top-style show to an arena show and includes new acts, such as Sante Fortunado’s aerial hoop act.

“I had the opportunity to work with Daniele (Finzi Pasca, the creator of the show) and we were trying to find ways to make a hula hoop act a little more unique than you’d normally find in a circus show,” Fortunado says.

“I studied at the Circus School of Montreal. I majored in hula hoops and minored in contortion and aerial hoops. I know it sounds really funny.”

One of the characters that the clown Mauro encounters is the mischievous August Clown, played by Sasha Yudintsev.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“(The August Clown) wants to do things right, but it’s not working,” says Yudintsev, a former Kazakhstan tumbling champion who has worn the August Clown makeup for more than 3,000 performances of “Corteo.”

“It was a lot of makeup, probably more than my mom,” Yudintsev says.

Yudinstev, as the August Clown, appears in one of Mauro’s remembrances from childhood in one of Corteo’s signature acrobatic acts referred to as the “bouncing beds.” Yudinstev flips and rebounds on trampolines made to look like oversized beds.

“When Sasha is with the other performers doing the bouncing bed act, they are playing kids jumping from bed to bed, using it as a trampoline — we all did that,” Batista says.

“ ‘Corteo’ is very different than any other Cirque du Soleil show, because it’s a human being telling a story, and when you watch that you have a mix of feelings from excitement, nostalgia and happiness. You think about something that happened to you.

“This show, it’s really special because you’ll see yourself onstage.”