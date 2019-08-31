Two churches with significant histories are focusing on the future as they celebrate anniversaries on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3131 Columbia Ave., will mark its 60th anniversary with a special project service at 9:30 a.m. That same day, St. Paul’s Evangelical Congregational Church, 2120 Main St., Rothsville, will host a homecoming service at 10:15 a.m. as it celebrates 125 years in the community.

Rooted in Rothsville

St. Paul’s is a small congregation with 58 members that established its roots in Rothsville in 1894. The denomination is the product of a schism within the Evangelical Association that year. Roughly a third of the churches within the association split to form the United Evangelical Church while the rest remained with the Evangelical Association. Although the two sides opted to reunite in 1922, a handful of churches, including St. Paul’s, refused to rejoin and created the current Evangelical Congregational Church.

The Rev. Kenneth Miller, who has served as pastor at St. Paul’s since 2013, said the homecoming service is “an invitation to people who have lost contact with the church to come back for a Sunday. It’s a way to, hopefully, reconnect.”

A covered dish luncheon will follow the service.

The Sept. 8 service is the third in a series of special events the church has hosted to mark its anniversary. A spring banquet was followed by an ice cream social that attracted dozens of community members. A final anniversary event featuring Bishop Bruce Hill will be held in mid-November.

As small as the church is, Miller said members have taken steps to make themselves a community partner. Earlier this year, the church erected a pavilion to host events.

“It’s a signal that we as a church intend to continue,” said Miller, who previously served as a professor at Evangelical Seminary in Myerstown for 13 years.

Part of the church’s mission includes outreach.

“We’ve had quarterly outreach events over the past couple of years that have really begun to take hold,” Miller said.

He said the church has held successful food, clothing, coat and toiletries giveaways. A recent backpack giveaway, that included food and games and a carnival-like atmosphere, attracted a large crowd.

“We wanted to have reasons for them to sit down and chat with us,” Miller said.

The theme for this year is “Hands of God Through Time.” Five former members have become pastors and, Miller said, the church strives to serve as the hands of God both within the congregation and the community.

Outreach is key

As institutional anniversaries go, the 60th doesn’t get much attention. But the Rev. Clifton Eshbach didn’t want this year’s anniversary at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church to pass without some sort of celebration. Problem was, the actual date of the church’s incorporation is April 19.

“This year, that date was Good Friday and that took precedence,” Eshbach said.

Instead, the congregation opted to hold its anniversary service Sept. 8 to coincide with the church’s annual special service project.

“Reaching out is part of the DNA of this congregation,” he said, “and we plan to use the anniversary observance to rededicate ourselves to that effort.”

After the anniversary worship service at 9:30 a.m., congregants will assemble school kits and personal care kits, and the women’s quilting group will provide quilts for Lutheran World Relief.

Eshbach said the church also will honor two founding members — Elsie Leuders and Gerry Jacobs — during the service.

“It gives us a chance to look at what other folks have done before us and we also can apply ourselves to look ahead,” Eshbach said.

Light refreshments will be available as will photos and memorabilia chronicling the church’s history.

Holy Spirit is a mission church. It was established after the closing of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rohrerstown in the late 1950s. But leaders of what was then the Central Pennsylvania Synod (now Lower Susquehanna Synod) believed the denomination needed a presence between Lancaster city and Mountville.

In 1958, a mission congregation was begun under the mentorship of the Rev. Harold Sandy. The church held its initial services at the former Hambright Elementary School.

On April 19, 1959, the congregation incorporated as Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, and Sandy became its first full-time pastor. In the early 1960s, the congregation purchased the current property at 3131 Columbia Ave. The initial sanctuary — now the education wing of the church — was built in 1964. The current sanctuary was built in 2000 and dedicated on Easter 2001.

Although the church is flanked by a host of retail establishments today, at the time it had a near-solitary existence.

“There was nothing out here,” Eshbach said. “South Centerville Road didn’t even exist. Everything grew up around us.”

Eshbach, the church’s eighth full-time pastor, said people see the church “as a place of stability and as a place where they can be fed. One of the things ... that has always impressed me is the ability of this group not just to take care of each other but to take care of people outside the walls. That’s even written into our mission statements.”

The church serves as home to Boy Scout Troop 30, a weight-loss group, and two support groups, Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.

“Both (support) groups have been here for 30 years, and the Boy Scout troop even longer.”

It also hosts the Jenkins School, a private early childhood school.

The church also has a relationship with the Lutheran congregation in Uyole, Tanzania.

The church is well-known for its annual fasnacht sale, its May yard sale and its more recent public blessing of the animals, which is scheduled for Sept. 28.