Houses of worship are altering the way they pass the peace during services. In the Diocese of Harrisburg, Bishop Ronald Gainer has requested all parishes and institutions temporarily suspend the distribution of wine during communion and handshaking during the exchange of peace.
The Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania has advised parishioners that they may abstain from holy communion or receive the host only.
At St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lititz, the Rev. Rob Myallis is asking members to use a form of sign language rather than shaking hands as shown in the video.