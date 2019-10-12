Fifty years ago, two cities — Bismarck, North Dakota, and York, Pennsylvania — held the first Crop Walks. On Sunday, Maurice Bloem, executive vice president of Church World Service, will complete a 150-mile walk from New York to York to commemorate the golden anniversary of York’s role in what has become a nationally recognized annual event.

Bloem’s arrival in York will coincide with York County’s annual Crop Hunger Walk. Organizers there have set a goal of raising $50,000 this year. That same day, John McCullough, CEO of Church World Service will celebrate the anniversary in Bismarck.

This is the eighth time Bloem has walked 100 or more miles in advance of the fall Crop Hunger Walk. The extra 50 miles this year commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first walk.

In 2018, Bloem walked from Jakarta, Indonesia, to Dili, Timor-Leste, as part of Church World Service’s Timor Zero Hunger program. One stop on that walk was at a project supported by Church World Service.

On Friday, Bloem passed through Lancaster County. In a telephone interview two days earlier as he walked in the rain outside Philadelphia, Bloem said the walks are a way to meet people, collect stories and raise awareness about hunger in the world.

An estimated 821 million people in the world are affected by hunger. Some have been displaced by wars, others by famine or poverty or climate change.

That is why there is no single solution to ending world hunger.

“You need different types of solutions,” Bloem said. “There is no silver bullet but we are making progress.”

Despite the difficulty of finding ways to eradicate hunger, Bloem said he remains an optimist.

“Otherwise, I wouldn’t take 100-mile walks with blisters.”

Lancaster County Crop Walk

The Lancaster Crop Hunger Walk, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Lancaster’s walk began in 1973. The Rev. Alexander Veronis, pastor at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Lancaster, headed the program for four-plus decades before stepping down from his role in 2014.

Since its inception, Lancaster County has raised more than $5 million to feed the hungry. In 2018, Lancaster County walkers raised $77,000.

The Rev. Chris Rankin, pastor at Trinity United Church of Christ in East Petersburg, chairs the planning committee for this year’s walk that again will begin at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster.

While many walkers bring cash in envelopes or checks to the event, people now can give online as well. Rankin’s church is among the groups that have given funds online.

“At Trinity, we created a group,” he said, adding “we also have a total of 18 people walking.”