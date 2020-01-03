Representatives from United Methodist advocacy groups with diverse views related to human sexuality have collaborated on a proposed agreement for the separation of The United Methodist Church (UMC) that has the unanimous support of all the parties involved.
The announcement from the Council of Bishops states that the agreement, the Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation, was achieved on Dec. 17, 2019, and announced today.
If approved at the denomination's General Conference meeting May 5-15 in Minneapolis, it would divide the nation's third largest religious denomination. The church currently has 13 million members. There are roughly 70 UMC churches in Lancaster County.
The plan was mediated by Kenneth Feinberg, who also handled the compensation fund for 9/11victims. It would create a "traditionalist Methodist" denomination, likely aligned with the Wesley Covenant Association.
The proposal would allow churches that break away from the United Methodist Church to take certain assets with them. Additionally, the United Methodist Church would pledge $25 million to a new "traditionalist" denominations. The Washington Post reported that would include most of the congregations in Africa as well as some in the United States.
After the separation, the agreement states, the remaining United Methodist Church members would hold another conference with the purpose of removing the church’s bans on same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy.
Bishop Peggy Johnson of the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church of which Lancaster County is a part, said while the plan could end bickering within the church over same-sex marriage and LGBT issues, she was saddened by the announcement.
"My heart is aggrieved that we would lose any part of the body," she said. "We need each other."
The Rev. Joe DiPaolo, pastor at First United Methodist Church in Lancaster, has argued that the church cannot continue on a path with some churches adhering to the Book of Discipline that prohibits gay clergy or same-sex marriage, and others ignoring it.
He said its approval by people on both sides of the issue "bodes well and probably will be endorsed in May. There will be those (churches) that will split off."
The Rev. Andrea Brown, pastor at Grandview United Methodist Church in Manheim Township acknowledged that the proposal makes it easier for churches to separate from the current UMC structure. But, she added, the proposal "can be amended and almost certainly will be" at General Conference.