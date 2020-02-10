LEBANON — To aid those in need during the winter months, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in downtown Lebanon recently instituted a unique program to provide warm clothing to homeless, poor and needy residents. The church, located at 2 N. Eighth St. in the city's business district, began hanging scarves, hats and gloves on a railing outside of its parish office in October.
St. Mary's has informally dubbed the project “The Railing of Warmth,” and passing pedestrians are encouraged to take the warm clothing based on need, no questions asked.
“People need this stuff,” said AnneMarie Boltz, St. Mary's coordinator of religious education, whose inspiration was the onus of the project.
“I even think kids who are walking home from school grab some items. If someone who is cold can be warm, why not? It’s amazing what we have at home and don’t need.”
Parishioners were solicited for donations of the gently used hats, gloves and scarves for the railing. Boltz was even able to incorporate the help of some of her Sunday school students.
“We help a lot of people,” she said. “People come to our door all the time, and Deacon (Richard) Wentzel never turns anyone away. I walked outside one day and thought, ‘Why don't we put some warm clothing for the needy on the railing?’ ”
Boltz said when she attaches the scarves, hats and gloves to “The Railing of Warmth,” they don't remain there long.
“What I put out depends on what I have,” she said. “But I think they're going pretty fast. Someone is benefitting from it. It means we're doing something right. It tells me there are definitely people in need. If people stop taking the clothing, that means they're warm.”
The success of “The Railing of Warmth” has led Boltz to consider ways to aid people in warmer months as well.
“It makes me want to do a little more,” Boltz said. "I guess I'll have to think about it until I find out what the need is in the warmer months. I haven't gotten that far yet.”
Storage for future donations also could become an issue. For now, they are stacked in the corner of Boltz's modest office.
“When you start a project like this, you don't know the things you're going to run into,” she acknowledged. “My dream would be to open a thrift shop, but the biggest problem would be storage. I haven't even entertained that thought. It's baby steps. We're thinking of the moment.”
It is a simple act of kindness, but one that clearly is having a warm impact during the winter cold.