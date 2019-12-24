Once you take the tree down, many municipalities throughout Lancaster County want them. These trees later will become mulch.
Some towns charge a few dollars for curbside pickup. Some ask for a donation and some charge nothing. Some ask you to bring the trees to a park or maintenance building.
For curbside pickup and drop-off times, check with your municipality. Many municipalities take or accept trees through the end of January but some have just one day for pickup or drop-off.
Lancaster city contractors will collect trees the weeks of Jan. 6 and Jan. 17 on the regular pickup day.
In Manheim Township, the county’s second-largest municipality, trees can be dropped off at the township compost facility on Oregon Pike. Trees will be taken for free through Jan. 31. There is a $1 charge per tree in February and March.
In Ephrata, the most populous borough in the county, trees will be collected the weeks of Jan. 6 and Jan. 20 on the regular collection day.
Here is the full list:
If your municipality doesn’t recycle trees or you missed the deadline, here are two options:
- Lancaster County Central Park (717-299-8215, main entrance along Chesapeake Street) accepts trees from dawn to dusk daily, up to three per vehicle, from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31. The park requests $1 per tree to benefit the Dr. John Moss Native Tree Nursery in the park.
- Martin Mulch Products (717-733-1602, 55 Woodcrest Drive, Ephrata) accepts trees, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Single trees cost $2, and prices vary for larger deliveries.
(Note: Zeager Brothers in Middletown no longer accepts Christmas trees.)
These trees are turned into mulch, which keeps weeds at bay while fertilizing plants. Ask your municipality if they share the mulch they make. For example, starting Jan. 7, mulch is available for free at Lancaster County Central Park on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring your own pitchfork, shovel, bags, buckets or trailer.