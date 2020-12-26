When the holidays are over, your Christmas tree can have a second life as mulch.

Recycling trees and sending them to the chipper also means they won’t end up in a landfill.

How to recycle and when varies widely, depending on where you live in Lancaster County. Some municipalities have just one day for trash haulers to pick up trees at home. Others have drop-off spots open year-round.

Here’s when and where to send your tree off, courtesy of Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority. These are for real trees only, and decorations must be removed.

Adamstown: Drop-off at Community Pool on North Reading Road from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Akron: Drop-off at Roland Park on North 11th Street from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Christiana: Drop-off at Lions Park on North Bridge Street from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Colerain Township: Drop-off at Legion Memorial Park, Quarryville from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Columbia: Drop-off at Columbia Fire Company at 10th and Manor streets or the Columbia Borough Yard Waste Center on Blue Lane from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 9.

Denver: Drop-off at borough lot at North Eighth and Main streets from Dec. 28 to mid-January, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Residents with a borough lot access card can drop trees off during regular hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Drumore Township: Drop-off at Legion Memorial Park, Quarryville from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Earl Township: Drop-off at Maintenance Building, 125 E. Huyard Road, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

East Cocalico Township: Township residents can drop off trees behind the municipal building, 100 Hill Road, Denver. Follow signs. Do not place on the woody waste pile. Drop off in January daily from dawn to dusk.

East Donegal Township: Curbside collection by contractor on Saturday, Jan. 9.

East Drumore Township: Drop-off at Legion Memorial Park, Quarryville from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

East Hempfield Township: Curbside collection by contractor during the week of Jan. 11 to Jan. 15 on regular collection day, or drop off at municipal building on Nissley Road until Jan. 31, dawn to dusk.

Miss the curbside date? For those living in municipalities not listed, please contact your municipal office for information. If your municipality doesn't recycle trees or you missed your town's deadline, here are three options: 1. Lancaster County Central Park (717-299-8215, main entrance along Chesapeake Street) accepts trees from dawn to dusk daily, up to three per vehicle, from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31. The park requests $1 per tree to benefit the Dr. John Moss Native Tree Nursery in the park. 2. Martin Mulch Products (717-733-1602, 55 Woodcrest Drive, Ephrata) accepts trees, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Single trees cost $2, and prices vary for larger deliveries. 3. Zeager Brothers, 4000 E. Harrisburg Pike, Middletown accepts trees (no charge), weekdays, 6 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

East Petersburg: Boy Scout Troop 33 will pick up trees curbside Jan. 9 for the group’s Christmas Tree Chipping event. Tags and registration (at the borough office) are required, and donations will be accepted. No registration is required when dropping off trees at the scouts’ event at East Petersburg Community Park parking lot, 6051 Pine St. For haulers to remove trees curbside, register for a $5 tag at the borough office.

Eden Township: Drop-off at Legion Memorial Park at SECA Pool parking lot, Quarryville from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Elizabeth Township: Drop off at municipal building on South View Drive from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, daily, dawn to dusk.

Elizabethtown: Curbside collection by contractor on scheduled yard waste collection days.

Ephrata: Curbside collection by contractor from Jan. 4-Jan. 7 and Jan. 18-21 on regular collection day.

Lancaster city: Curbside collection by contractor on regular trash collection day from Jan. 4-15.

Lancaster Township: Curbside collection by contractor during week of Jan. 11-14 on regular collection day. If you miss the free collection, buy red extra service tag for $4 and attach to tree. Also, township residents can drop off trees at the township yard waste facility from Dec. 28-Jan. 14, dawn to dusk, in the designated area only.

Lititz: Curbside collection by borough public works during the week of Jan. 11.

Little Britain Township: Drop-off at the township park near the baseball field on Green Lane in Nottingham from Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

Manheim: Curbside collection by contractor on Jan. 9.

Manheim Township: Township residents can drop-off trees at Manheim Township Compost Facility on Oregon Pike at no charge through Jan. 31. There is a $1 charge for trees dropped off Feb. 1-March 31.

Manor Township: Drop-off at Manor Township Community Park at corner of Charlestown and Millersville roads; Creswell Park, 3103 River Road; Washington Boro Park at corner of River Road and Route 999 and Greider Park, 306 Dickinson Ave. daily from Dec. 26-Jan. 21 from dawn to dusk.

Marietta: Curbside collection by contractor on Jan. 16.

Where to find Christmas tree mulch These trees are turned into mulch, which keeps weeds at bay while fertilizing plants. Ask your municipality if they share the mulch they make. For example, starting Jan. 6, mulch is available for free at Lancaster County Central Park on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring your own pitchfork, shovel, bags, buckets or trailer.

Millersville: Curbside collection by contractor on Jan. 9.

Mountville: Curbside collection by contractor on Jan. 8.

Mount Joy: Curbside collection by contractor from Jan. 11-Jan. 13 on regular collection day.

Mount Joy Township: Curbside collection by contractor on Jan. 9.

New Holland: Curbside collection by contractor on Jan. 7.

Penn Township: Drop-off at municipal building (at the orange fenced area), 97 N. Penryn Road, from Dec. 26-Feb. 1.

Pequea Township: Drop-off at Silver Mine Park in the roped-off area marked with sign in the first parking lot at the Rte. 324 (Marticville Road) entrance from Dec. 26-Jan. 31, daily from dawn to dusk.

Providence Township: Drop-off at municipal building on Mount Airy Road from Dec. 26-Jan. 31, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Quarryville: Drop-off at Legion Memorial Park at SECA Pool parking lot from Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

Rapho Township: Drop-off at municipal building on North Colebrook Road from Dec. 26-Jan. 7 for no charge, daily from dawn to dusk. Curbside collection by contractor on Jan. 18.

Salisbury Township: Drop-off at municipal building on Old Philadelphia Pike throughout the year, daily from dawn to dusk.

Strasburg: Drop-off at Strasburg Borough Public Works Department, 109 S. Jackson St., from Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

Terre Hill: Drop-off at the yard waste recycling facility, 426 Linden St., throughout the year, daily, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Upper Leacock Township: Drop-off at maintenance building on Newport Road from Dec. 26-Jan. 31, daily from dawn to dusk.

Warwick Township: Drop-off at municipal building on Clay Road from Dec. 26-Jan. 26, daily from dawn to dusk.

West Donegal Township: Curbside collection by contractor on Jan. 12 for properties on the north side of Bainbridge Road and Jan. 13 on the south side of Bainbridge Road.

West Earl Township: Curbside collection on Saturday, January 9, for township residents in the West Earl Township trash/recycling program. Also, the West Earl compost facility on Locust Street is open 24/7 every day of the year with a valid compost card.

West Hempfield Township: Drop-off at Fairview Park on Fairview Road, from Dec. 26-Jan. 31. Buy a $5 red tag for curbside collection from Dec. 26-Jan. 31. Tree must be shorter than six feet or cut into pieces.

West Lampeter Township: Curbside collection by Jan. 7 on regular collection day.

