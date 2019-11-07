Ready or not, the holidays are just around the corner.
And Fun 101.3 FM has started providing the soundtrack.
Over the strains of the Andy Williams holiday classic, "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," Lancaster radio station WROZ moved to its seasonal holiday music format at 8 a.m. today.
During the Dennis & Michelle Show, hosted by Dennis Mitchell and Michelle Cruz, Santa Claus and two elves "invaded" the studio to appoint the station "The Christmas Station" for the season, and to declare that holiday music needed to start playing immediately.
Throughout the season, listeners can hear holiday music 24/7, sipping eggnog to Perry Como's "Home for the Holidays" or rocking around the Christmas tree to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You."
You can tune your radio dial to 101.3, or listen to the station online at fun1013.com.
"Our listeners have been very vocal about wanting Christmas music to start now," Billy Baldwin, vice president and general manager for Hall Communications Central PA, said. "Every year we gauge the audience to find out when it's the appropriate time to segue to holiday music. ... We felt confident in our decision to become The Christmas Station this early in the month."
For those who listen to Sirius XM satellite radio in their cars or on their devices, holiday music started last month on a variety of channels that include Holiday Soul, Holiday Chill-Out, Navidad, Country Christmas and Rockin' Christmas.