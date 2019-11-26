Soon, the switches will flip on epic holiday light shows throughout Lancaster County.
There are big displays at places like Dutch Winter Wonderland. But sometimes you don’t want to deal with the cold or even leave the car.
Luckily, there are a few drive-through Christmas light displays. You can drive through a decked-out covered bridge, into the woods or through a baseball stadium. One display is already open for the season. And one is free.
Read on for more details about four drive-through displays.
Sweet Lights
What: Drive through two miles of wooded trails and see nearly 600 illuminated, animated displays.
Where: HersheyPark. From Hersheypark Drive, go north on Sand Beach Road for approximately 1/2 mile. Follow the signs to Boathouse Road to the Sweet Lights entrance.
When: Sweet Lights is open for the season and will be open nightly through Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Cost: $19.15 per vehicle that seats up to eight, Monday through Thursday; $26.15 per vehicle, Friday-Sunday and $34.15 for a van (9-15 people).
Details: bit.ly/SweetLights
Did you know? With a pair of holospec glasses, this light show takes on another dimension.
Our incredible Christmas Light Drive-Through will begin on November 29th and will be open every Friday and Saturday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM through December 28th. Passes for this event are available to purchase now on our website and are valid for a one-time use any night that the drive-through is open. #Christmas #ChristmasLights #TheStarBarn #StoneGablesEstate #Lancaster #ChristmasDriveThrough
Christmas Light Drive-Through
What: In this two-mile course, drive through a decked-out covered bridge, past a train and into a Moravian star forest.
Where: The Star Barn Village at Stone Gables Estate, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. Begin at the lighted entrance on Newville Road.
When: Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 29-December 28, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $20 per vehicle that seats up to eight; $30 per vehicle that seats 9-15.
Details: thestarbarn.com
Did you know? The site has 500,000 LED lights.
Christmas Spirit Light Show
What: Drive through a mile-long light show at Clipper Magazine Stadium with a synchronized soundtrack on the radio. Park to join the festivities inside the stadium.
Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster.
When: Drive-through light shows are Nov. 30-Dec. 1; Dec. 5-8 and Dec. 10-31. Hours are Sunday-Thursday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Activities inside the stadium will be held Dec. 11-22.
Cost: $18 per vehicle, Monday through Thursday ($28 for vehicles with 9 or more passengers); $20 per vehicle, Friday-Sunday ($30 for vehicles with 9 or more passengers) and $65 for a season pass. A portion of profits are donated to Aaron’s Acres.
Details: christmasspiritlightshows.com
Did you know? This show has hundreds of thousands of color-changing lights, including three tunnels, a 30-foot spiral tree, a 50-foot tree and giant snowflakes.
Messick’s Christmas Light Show
What: Park your vehicle at this farm equipment business to watch the light show with 70,000 lights. Tune your radio to 95.5 FM to hear the synchronized music.
Where: 187 Merts Drive, Elizabethtown
When: Dec. 6-30, 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Shows run every 15-20 minutes.
Cost: Free. Donations are collected at the end of the show. Proceeds go to five local charities. local families.
Details: Bit.ly/Messicks
Did you know? Messick’s Farm Equipment has raised $215,000 for local charities from light shows over the past six years, says co-owner Lucas Messick.