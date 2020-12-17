Look at the shape of the leaves to identify your cactus.

Thanksgiving cactus (Schlumbergera truncata) on the left has pointy projections on the sides of the leaves, like crab claws.

Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera bridgesti) in the middle has scalloped or teardrop-shaped projections on the leaves.

Easter cactus (Schlumbergera gaertnerrii) on the right has leaves with round edges.