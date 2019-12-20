You may still be concentrating on the candy you or Santa will be stuffing in people's stockings for Christmas.
But Hershey Entertainment & Resorts is already looking ahead to its annual slate of Chocolate-Covered February events.
Those include the kickoff event, the Hotel Hershey's annual five-course chocolate-infused dinner, created by executive chef Nicholas Arnold, which will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. A reception starts at 6:30 p.m.
The dinner, priced at $94.50 per person, is recommended for couples. A wine pairing can be added for $54 per person. Tickets are limited, and reservations are required by Jan. 29.
Other Chocolate-Covered February events in Hershey include:
• A chocolate parade, featuring Hershey's candy characters, held the first four weekends in February at Hershey's Chocolate World.
• A $45 chocolate martini mixology class at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Hershey Lodge.
• "Truffles for Couples: Introducing Ruby Chocolate," with several $25-per-person evening class slots set Feb. 7-8 and 13-15, at the Hershey Story. Participants will sample warm drinking chocolates, take a Chocolate Lab class in rolling the new pink-colored "ruby chocolate" and learn about the courtship of Milton and Catherine Hershey.
• A $36.50 chocolate dessert buffet ($15 for children 3-8) from 7 to 9 p.m. the first four Saturdays in February at the Hotel Hershey.
• "Hershey's Candy and Curiosities," a day for kids to learn about Hershey's Kisses and other chocolates, participate in a scavenger hunt and more, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 14-17 at The Hershey Story.
• Families can watch the animals at ZooAmerica enjoy special chocolate-themed winter treats, all five Saturdays in February; free with regular admission.
There will also be a chocolate sculpture at Hershey's Chocolate World, a chocolate tea, evenings of chocolate and wine and chocolate and spirits pairings, chef demonstrations, chocolate treatments at MeltSpa by Hershey and chocolate-covered menu items at Houlihan's Restaurant & Bar.
Some of these events have limited tickets available, with reservations required. For more information and tickets for all Chocolate-Covered February events, visit bit.ly/HersheyFebruary or call 717-534-8601.