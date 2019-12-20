Hershey Kisses
Freshly made Hershey's Kisses travel on a conveyor at the chocolate manufacturing plant in west Hershey in this 2012 LNP file photo.

 LNP file photo

You may still be concentrating on the candy you or Santa will be stuffing in people's stockings for Christmas.

But Hershey Entertainment & Resorts is already looking ahead to its annual slate of Chocolate-Covered February events.

Those include the kickoff event, the Hotel Hershey's annual five-course chocolate-infused dinner, created by executive chef Nicholas Arnold, which will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. A reception starts at 6:30 p.m.

The dinner, priced at $94.50 per person, is recommended for couples. A wine pairing can be added for $54 per person. Tickets are limited, and reservations are required by Jan. 29.

Other Chocolate-Covered February events in Hershey include:

• A chocolate parade, featuring Hershey's candy characters, held the first four weekends in February at Hershey's Chocolate World.

• A $45 chocolate martini mixology class at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Hershey Lodge.

• "Truffles for Couples: Introducing Ruby Chocolate," with several $25-per-person evening class slots set Feb. 7-8 and 13-15, at the Hershey Story. Participants will sample warm drinking chocolates, take a Chocolate Lab class in rolling the new pink-colored "ruby chocolate" and learn about the courtship of Milton and Catherine Hershey.

• A $36.50 chocolate dessert buffet ($15 for children 3-8) from 7 to 9 p.m. the first four Saturdays in February at the Hotel Hershey.

• "Hershey's Candy and Curiosities," a day for kids to learn about Hershey's Kisses and other chocolates, participate in a scavenger hunt and more, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 14-17 at The Hershey Story.

• Families can watch the animals at ZooAmerica enjoy special chocolate-themed winter treats, all five Saturdays in February; free with regular admission.

There will also be a chocolate sculpture at Hershey's Chocolate World, a chocolate tea, evenings of chocolate and wine and chocolate and spirits pairings, chef demonstrations,  chocolate treatments at MeltSpa by Hershey and chocolate-covered menu items at Houlihan's Restaurant & Bar.

Some of these events have limited tickets available, with reservations required. For more information and tickets for all Chocolate-Covered February events, visit bit.ly/HersheyFebruary or call 717-534-8601.