Pediatricians across the world have recently started to alert epidemiologists to cases of a new disease preliminarily named Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, which is likely related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents need to be aware of this syndrome; however, they do not need to panic.

As with most things COVID-19 related, there are still a lot of unanswered questions about Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome and how it affects our children, so here is a collation of the information that has been reported both in popular media and medical sources so far.

Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome is a constellation of symptoms, including fever for four to five days, swollen lymph nodes and rash.

It is thought to be an inflammatory reaction to the novel coronavirus and may appear for several weeks after initial infection.

Other symptoms that may or may not be present include stomach pain, red eyes, diarrhea and swollen hands and feet.

Unlike traditional COVID-19 disease, respiratory symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath, do not seem to be common in this presentation.

This syndrome can progress to serious disease, including blood pressure instability, toxic shock and heart failure.

The cascade of inflammation affects the blood vessels and coronary arteries and can cause decreased circulation to critical organs. It is not clear whether these children will suffer from long-term consequences of this syndrome.

It is expected that they will need extended follow-up with a pediatric cardiologist.

While statistics are very new and may not be completely accurate, the age range for the syndrome is wide — infant to age 18, but most common in 5- to 10-year-old children.

Many of the children diagnosed with this syndrome have tested positive for COVID-19, however, some have tested negative, so there may be other viral or genetic links that are not understood.

Body receptors

As we begin to learn more about this virus, we understand that it binds to and affects the ACE2 cellular receptors in the body.

These receptors can be found in almost every part of the body; however, adults have a high volume of these receptors in the airway and lung tissues.

In children, it is thought that these receptors are more spread out, which may be why they get less respiratory disease, but also may be why we are seeing a multisystem syndrome develop in some children.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A genetic variant found in some of the patients with the syndrome also may prove to be the answer as to why some people get this severe form of disease.

Despite many needing intensive-care support, most of the pediatric patients with Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome have fully recovered. Treatments that have been shown to be useful include intravenous immunoglobulins and steroids.

Familiar to doctors

This type of syndrome is not new to pediatricians, as it is like Kawasaki’s disease, which was first documented in 1967 in Japan. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are about 5,000 cases of Kawasaki’s in the United States per year.

Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome is certainly similar to, but not exactly like, Kawasaki’s — mostly differing in the way it affects the vascular system, as well as being more common in older children. Pediatricians are familiar with the idea of viral infections presenting in unusual ways in children. Fortunately, this familiarity often means early diagnosis and effective treatment.

Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome is exceedingly rare. To date, there have been fewer than 200 cases worldwide. These reports do not change the fact that most COVID-19 infections in children remain very mild, without long-term effects. Based on current information available, it does not seem that parents need to be overly worried about this new syndrome.

If your child has had fever for more than three days, or fever and a rash or fever and abdominal pain, then a health care provider should see them. This recommendation is the same as it has always been, but is now even more important, with the potential presence of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome.

Health care providers have been advised to begin reporting and tracking these types of cases, so there likely will be more information forthcoming.

In the meantime, parents should focus on keeping their children and themselves physically and emotionally healthy while practicing social distancing.

Please reach out to your pediatric health care provider with any concerns. We are here for you, as always.

Dr. Pia Fenimore, of Lancaster Pediatric Associates, answers questions about children’s health. You can submit questions at Features@LNPnews.com.