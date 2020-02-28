Recent news about the plans for a relocated Lancaster Library brought back many childhood memories. I grew up in southern Lancaster County in the 1950s and ’60s. Not only was there no online shopping, there were no shopping centers anywhere nearby. Even worse, from my point of view, there was no public library in the Southern End.
When my father had errands near Lancaster, the whole family went along. He would drop Mom and the kids off at the square so we could shop at Woolworth’s, McCrory’s and other nearby stores. When the shopping was finished, we walked a couple of blocks to the Lancaster Library on Duke Street to wait for Dad, and, most importantly, to stock up on library books.
We searched the physical card catalog, browsed the shelves and signed our names on the small cards that we drew out of the pockets in the backs of the books.
It is more than 50 years since the last of those family expeditions, but libraries have continued to be an important part of my life. I joined the library club in high school and held a brief summer job helping to organize a small collection at a local elementary school.
When my husband and I moved to Wells, Maine, as newlyweds, there was no library, so I happily drove to the next town for my books. Wells eventually built a lovely new library, and several years later I had the privilege of serving on its board of directors.
Eventually I moved back to Pennsylvania and my old hometown. I was thrilled to find that Quarryville had its own library, even if it was made up of modular units and trailers. I had a new library card before I had replaced my Maine driver’s license!
I made my way back to the Lancaster Public Library, as well. When I walked through the door for the first time in many years, the scent took me instantly back to my childhood. Although the interlibrary loan system and a laptop make it easy to order any book I want from my recliner, I still like to return and browse the shelves occasionally. Visiting the new location when it opens is definitely on my to-do list. In the meantime, I am enjoying Quarryville’s updated library, which opened in 2001.
After retirement a few years ago, I cataloged books for the Southern Lancaster Historical Society library and helped to organize the books in our church library.
In September 2019, I joined the Quarryville Library Board. Obviously, it was meant to be.
When was the last time you visited your local library?
Miriam Homer lives in Drumore. The Lancaster Public Library plans to move to a new building in Ewell Plaza (formerly Lancaster Square) when construction is completed.