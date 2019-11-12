The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced the recall of more than 2 million pounds of poultry products sent to institutions in seven states, including Pennsylvania.

The ready-to-cook chicken parts, including breasts, wings and tenderloins, were produced from Oct. 21 through Nov. 4 of this year by Arkansas-based Simmons Prepared Foods Inc.

The chicken was sold directly to institutions such as schools and hospitals — not to stores.

Institutions with any of these products in their freezers should throw them away or return them to the seller, the USDA says.

The USDA says there have been no reports of people having been harmed from from consumption of the chicken.

The affected products bear the USDA mark of “P-1949,” “P-486” or “P-5837.”

The full list of products can be found at bit.ly/ChickenRecallList.