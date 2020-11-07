Quarryville businesses Andrea’s Academy of Dance and Charlie’s Chicken BB’Q will partner for a chicken barbecue fundraiser to benefit the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development.

It will be held outside the Kendig Square Kmart, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street.

The fundraiser begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and will continue until meals are sold out.

Each meal includes a half chicken, chips, roll and butter, applesauce, dessert and a beverage. Meals are $10 if preordered and $12 if purchased on the day of the event.

Preorders are available at bit.ly/SchreiberBBQTix.

Andrea Grasso, owner of Andrea’s Academy of Dance, says her family has deep connections to Schreiber. Grasso’s sister was born with a rare genetic disorder and attended Schreiber for services. And now, Grasso is a mom of two children with special needs who receive services from Schreiber, too.

“I can truly say, our kids wouldn’t be where they were today had it not been for Schreiber,” Grasso wrote in an email.

She says her children serving as Schreiber ambassadors in 2018 showed her how crucial fundraising is to the organization, so she wanted to step in and help.

“They have been hit hard this year due to COVID, and need support more than ever,” Grasso wrote. “They cannot do what they do best without the support from the community. My goal is to help them move one step closer to achieving the financial goals that need to be met.”

