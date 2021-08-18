This year's corn maze at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm is a five-acre thank you to first responders and health care workers.

It might become the best maze in the country two years in a row.

The maze in Ronks has been nominated for Best Corn Maze in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice contest.

Cherry Crest's maze is competing against 19 other massive mazes, from Treworgy Family Orchards in Maine to Swank Farms in California. There's also another Pennsylvania corn maze: Coolspring Corn Maze in Mercer.

While some corn mazes don't open for weeks, Cherry Crest has been open since July.

The maze includes 2.5 miles of paths and turns through a design called “Thanking Our Hometown Heroes."

The site will have a Hometown Heroes Festival, Sept. 11 with a chance to touch a truck and meet with local front-line workers from noon-5 p.m. There's a hero's parade at 5:30 p.m. and the site will close at 9 p.m. with a fireworks show.

For the contest, maze fans can vote daily through Monday, Aug. 30 at noon.

Lancaster County has a few winners in past readers’ choice awards.

Cherry Crest farm, at 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks has summer hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. The farm is always closed Sundays and Mondays, except holiday Mondays.