Cherry Crest Adventure Farm opens Saturday, May 29 with a new six-lane slide, a new cider donut festival and a new baby animal festival.

The farm in Ronks will be open Saturdays through June 26. The site will also be open Memorial Day, May 31, plus Friday, June 18, and Friday, June 25. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The summer season with more activities and the Amazing Maize Maze opens Friday, July 2.

Last year, the corn maze was voted the best in the country by readers of 10Best.

While the corn in the maze grows, the focus of the early season are dozens of games, activities and rides.

New for 2021 is a six-lane slide that’s nearly 200-feet long. The Freedom Slide is red, white and blue and wide enough for kids and older sliders.

Also new are two events. The Cider Donut Festival on Saturday, June 5, will have donut games, donut decorating, donut photo ops and a donut-filled menu with a donut breakfast sandwich and a donut sundae. You’ll also be able to feed donuts to the farm’s cows.

The Baby Animal Festival on Saturday, June 19, will focus on the farm’s baby animals, including chicks, rabbits, ducklings, lambs, pigs, calves and goats.

Cherry Crest will continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines of the CDC and Pennsylvania. Ticket sales and transactions throughout the site are cashless.