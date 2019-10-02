With spoons as their weapons, more than a dozen local restaurant or food service chefs from both sides of the Susquehanna River will dish up golden bowls of comfort food this weekend in a competition for macaroni and cheese bragging rights in Lancaster and York counties.

The second Marietta Mac-Down runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, both inside and outside at the Railroad House Inn and its Perry Street Cellar, 280 W. Front St., Marietta.

The competing chefs will be cooking for a good cause — four area nonprofits — and if you buy a ticket to the event, you’ll also be one of the judges.

Chefs from Lancaster, York and areas in between will prepare mac and cheese in a variety of ways. A panel of local culinary professionals will pick the winner of a judges’ award, but the public will get to vote on a people’s choice award.

Those who buy a $12 ticket to the event — children 8 and under get in free — get to sample all the chefs’ creations, and will get a ballot on which to vote for their favorite spin on this culinary comfort classic.

McCleary’s Pub in Marietta is the reigning champion from last year’s Mac-Down, event organizer Ed Lincoln Jr. says. He also organizes the annual charity Chowderfest — same procedure but with soup — each April.

Lincoln says those competing for this year’s trophies include culinary staff from McCleary’s Pub, The Railroad House Inn, Devil’s Eye Brewing Co., Lancaster Dispensing Co., Nick’s Bistro, Bron’s Deli, The Heart Cafe, Loxley’s, Brock & Co. Dining Services, John Wright Restaurant, Brickyard Tavern, Marietta Pizza Co., Wrightsville Inn and The Bulls Head Public House.

Proceeds from the Mac-Down benefit Foodstock, which presents an annual concert toward ending food insecurity; Sebastian Foundation, which finds homes for unwanted large dogs; and Donegal Intermediate School PTO and Pioneer Fire Company, both of Marietta.

The Mac-Down also will feature live music, a silent auction of items from area businesses, activities for kids and some adoptable dogs on hand, Lincoln adds.

To add fuel to the chefs’ competitive fire, Lincoln says, there will be a children’s award, voted on by those attending who are 12 and under. And, he adds, he’s working on awarding a special “War of the Roses” prize pitting Lancaster County mac-and-cheese cooks against those from York County.

To order tickets online ($12 each plus a $1.36 processing fee), visit bit.ly/MacDown2019. Tickets also may be purchased at the Railroad House Inn or at McCleary’s Pub, 130 W. Front St., Marietta.