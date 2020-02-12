Chef Eliza Martin has had a big secret to keep for the past year and a half.

The Pequea Valley High School graduate was the winner of $10,000 and the title of “Chopped” Champion in an episode of the Food Network competition that aired Tuesday night.

Martin, a Narvon native who is director of education at the San Francisco cooking school for kids and teens, Culinary Artistas, outlasted three other chefs through appetizer, entrée and dessert rounds of competition on "Chopped."

The last chef left standing after the dessert round, Martin was shown jumping up and down, smiling and laughing, while her voice-over referred to her win as “the biggest blessing and the mostly wildly awesome award I’ve achieved so far.”

Martin applied to be on “Chopped” two years ago. Her episode was filmed in New York in June 2018.

On “Chopped,” hosted by Food Network personality Ted Allen, contestants must use four incongruous mystery ingredients and transform them into a cohesive dish. The judges “chop” one chef’s dish after each round, eliminating that chef from competition.

Martin made a “curry in a hurry” bowl for the appetizer round, infusing it with Indian flavors and incorporating pistachios, golden raisins and chickpeas into her dish. The mystery ingredients were beef tendon, bok choy, dried persimmons and pea milk.

The celebrity chef judges appreciated her work. Marcus Samuelsson called her curry “brilliant”; judge Maneet Chauhan — an Indian American chef — appreciated her use of the curry flavors; and Chris Santos called it “straight up delicious” and the smartest use of the ingredients among the four chefs.

Chef Tony Camilleri of the recently opened Toro Loco restaurant in Farmington, Connecticut, was chopped.

The entrée round found Martin taking a turn toward Mexico, creating a chipotle-seared Lomo Iberico (a Spanish dry-cured pork loin) with what she designed as a "sophisticated" frijole con queso and a king oyster mushroom ceviche with lime juice, onion and cilantro.

In addition to the mushrooms and pork, she had to incorporate Chinese okra and pinto beans with cheese.

While the judges raved about her flavors and the sweet sear on her pork, Samuelsson had sharp words for some inconsistent knife cuts on her vegetables. Filmed talking with the remaining two competitors backstage, Martin said that comment “got inside my little heart,” since she is, after all, a culinary instructor.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But it was New York chef Desiree Simon who was chopped after the entrée round.

For dessert, Martin made an ice box cake layering graham crackers, sauteed chopped mangoes and an ice cream made with cheese-like prepared yogurt and cardamom — all topped with a crumble.

Though her ice cream was a little melted, Martin’s dessert and her work in the earlier rounds led the judges to crown her the champion and "chop" Kentucky chef Anoosh Shariat.

Interviewed recently, Martin said she'd like to make more personal appearances to teach cooking and get both kids and adults back into the kitchen — cooking for each other with love, and cooking real, fresh food for the sake of their health.

She hopes her appearance on "Chopped" will help get the word out.

She called "Chopped" a fun show to be on, but also "a really intense, competitive show" that was filmed over the course of "long, full day."

In September, Martin came back to Pequea Valley High, where she had played the leads in school musicals, and had been an athlete and valedictorian of the class of 2007, to do a cooking demonstration for hundreds of students.

For more about Martin, visit her website, www.elizathechef.com.

Martin joins Laura Merkel, who runs Laura the Cookie Lady bakery in Ephrata, in winning $10,000 on a Food Network competition show. Merkel won a "Christmas Cookie Challenge" episode that aired in November and December.

Norma Knepp, of Norma's Pizza at Root's Country Market near Manheim, was runner-up on a “Holly Jolly Grandmas” episode of "Chopped" that aired in December 2018.