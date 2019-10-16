Here are some of the recipes chef Eliza Martin used during her cooking demonstrations at two student assemblies and an evening program for students and their families at her alma mater, Pequea Valley High School, late last month.

Martin notes these dishes, snacks and desserts are made with healthy ingredients and are easy to learn to make.

TURKEY CHILI

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

• 1 onion, diced

• 2 carrots, diced

• 2 celery stalks, diced

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 pound lean ground turkey

• 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning or dried oregano

• 2 to 3 teaspoons ground cumin

• 2 to 3 teaspoons chili powder

• 1 bell pepper, diced

• 2 medium sweet potatoes, diced (optional)

• 1 can tomatoes, crushed

• 1 can black beans

• 1 can pinto beans

• 1 cup water or stock

• 2 cups cooked quinoa or cooked brown rice (if desired for serving)

• 3 sprigs cilantro, leaves only, chopped

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In large pot, heat oil. Saute onion, carrots and celery until caramelized, about 5 minutes.

Add garlic, turkey and spices, seasoning liberally with salt, and saute until browned, 6 minutes.

Add bell pepper and sweet potato (if using) and saute gently.

Add tomatoes, beans and stock. Bring to simmer and cook 15 minutes until potatoes are softened.

Serve over rice or quinoa with cilantro and Greek yogurt, if desired, as garnish.

GRANOLA

Makes 3 to 4 servings

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup rolled oats, toasted in pan

• 2 tablespoons pepitas or sunflower seeds

• Dash cinnamon

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 3 tablespoons honey

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1/4 cup mix-ins, if desired (raisins, craisins, roasted nuts, etc.)

Directions:

In mixing bowl, combine oats, pepitas and cinnamon.

Add in oil, honey and vanilla.

In large saute pan over medium heat, cook granola, frequently stirring until lightly browned and toasty, about 7 to 10 minutes.

About 5 minutes into cooking, add your mix-ins.

You can also bake in oven on a lined baking pan at 350 F for 8 minutes (toss your mix-ins into your granola before baking).

BANANA ICE CREAM

Serves 4

Ingredients:

• 4 bananas, peeled and frozen

• 1/2 cup heavy cream

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 3 to 4 tablespoons sugar, honey or agave to taste

Directions:

Combine ingredients in bowl of processor or blender.

Blend ingredients until smooth.

POZOLE

Makes 4 servings.

Ingredients:

• Olive oil, or oil of your choice, to saute

• 1 1/2 pounds of chicken breast, diced

• Salt, to taste

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1 white or red onion, diced

• 1 carrot, diced

• 1 red bell pepper, diced

• 1 cup vegetable broth

• 1 (15-ounce) can hominy

• 1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

• 1 tablespoon cumin

• 1 tablespoon oregano

• 1 teaspoon chili powder (optional)

Ingredients for garnish (optional):

• 1/2 radish, sliced thin

• 1 slice cabbage (1 small head=12 servings), diced fine

• 1 lime wedge, juice only

• 1 sprig cilantro, leaves only

• Yogurt or sour cream

Directions:

Pat chicken dry. Season heavily with salt. Pat dry a second time

Dice the onion and mince the garlic. In a large pot, heat olive oil. Saute onion and garlic until fragrant, about 5 minutes.

Add chicken and lightly sear, stirring every once in a while, about 4 minutes.

Dice the carrot and bell pepper and add to the pot. Deglaze the pot with the veggie broth. Bring to a simmer.

In a separate bowl, mix the hominy, canned tomatoes and spices.

Add hominy mixture to the pot.

Simmer until veggies are cooked through, about 10 minutes.

While soup is cooking, mix garnish ingredients in a separate bowl. Season with salt, to taste.

Serve soup with garnish on top. Dollop with yogurt or sour cream if desired.

COCONUT CHICKEN CURRY

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons oil of your choice

• 1 onion, diced

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1 1/2 pounds chicken, diced

• Salt, to taste

• 1 tablespoon garam masala (spice blend)

• 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin, ground

• 2 small sweet potatoes, diced

• 1 small head cauliflower, diced

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• 1 can coconut milk

• 3 cups cooked basmati rice, if desired.

Directions:

In small stock pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add diced onion and caramelize for one minute. Add garlic and saute 1 minute more.

Pat and dry chicken. Season heavily with salt. Pat and dry again.

Add chicken to pot. Saute chicken for 2 minutes. Add spices and mix well.

Add sweet potatoes, cauliflower and coconut milk. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer.

Cook for 10 to 20 minutes until sweet potatoes are softened.

Enjoy over rice, if desired.

CHICKEN STIR FRY

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 1/2 pounds chicken, diced

• 1 onion, diced

• 1 bell pepper, sliced into thin strips (juiliene)

• 3 inches ginger, peeled and minced, or grated fine

• 3 cups cooked rice

• 2 or more tablespoons soy sauce, to taste

• 4 eggs

• 1 large lime

Directions:

Heat oil in large saute pan or wok over high heat. Pat and dry chicken and season well with salt. Pat dry again.

Add chicken to hot oil. Let chicken rest in oil without stirring for 2 minutes. When chicken releases from pan easily, flip and sear all sides. When browned, add onion and bell pepper, sauteing until caramelized.

Add ginger and saute 1 minute more.

Add rice and stir well. Deglaze with soy sauce. Cook 1 minute more to ensure pan is hot enough to scramble eggs.

Crack eggs into pan, break yolks and stir well, making sure to scrape the bottom of the pan. Cook until eggs look scrambled.

Finish with lime juice.

AVOCADO MOUSSE

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

• 2 to 3 avocados, pitted and removed from skin

• 1/2 cup cocoa powder (I like extra dark.)

• 1/4 cup sweetener: honey, agave, sugar — your choice

• 1 large orange, zested and juiced

• 1 pinch salt

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1/4 cup water

Directions:

In bowl of food processor, or blender, combine avocado, cocoa, sweetener, orange zest and juice, salt and vanilla.

Puree on high until it begins to look like pudding. Add water slowly in a steady stream to processor or blender.

Finally, here are Martin’s tips for making stock, for soup and other culinary uses, in your own kitchen.

STOCK 101

• Save peelings of carrots, celery, onions and leftover parsley stems, if you have them, in a gallon-sized bag in your freezer.

• Once the bag is full of scraps, add them to a large stock pot and cover with water.

• Bring to a boil and simmer for at least 1 hour. Strain.

• Refrigerate or freeze stock as desired.