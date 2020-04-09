Chef Cedric Barberet, owner of Bistro Barberet & Bakery on East King Street in Lancaster, will appear on “Chopped Sweets,” a pastry competition on the Food Network, later this month.

The episode of the show in which Barberet competes against three other chefs in three pastry challenges is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. Monday, April 20.

On “Chopped Sweets,” which is in its first season on the network, pastry chefs must use mystery basket ingredients in their creations.

Interviewed by phone from the restaurant and bakery — which is open for carryout of restaurant dishes, pastries and confections — Barberet says his episode was filmed in New York in November.

The theme of the April 20 episode is “Neapolitan,” meaning the chefs must use chocolate, vanilla and strawberry flavors in their creations.

In addition, according to the Food Network, the chefs on that episode must use “a tricky Chinese delicacy” in the first round, a dried fruit and a cooked protein during the vanilla round and “a beyond-decadent discovery in the final basket” for a chocolate round.

The prize for the show is $10,000, but Barberet can’t reveal who won.

Barberet says Food Network casting personnel reached out to him, asking him to interview to be on the show.

“Every year, I receive a tremendous amount of phone calls,” asking him to participate on television shows, he says. “It has just never been the right time, the right moment.”

“Chopped Sweets” casting personnel “contacted me because they found my profile on LinkedIn,” Barberet says, and were impressed with his resume.

Barberet, who trained as a pastry chef in his native France, was formerly executive pastry chef at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. In fact, Barberet made the wedding cake for Donald and Melania Trump’s 2005 wedding.

Barberet has also worked at prestigious eateries including Buddakan and Chef Georges Perrier’s former Le Bec-Fin in Philadelphia.

The experience

Barberet says he went through a multi-step video interview process before being accepted to compete on the show.

“It’s a competition, but you also have to have the personality, as well. ... They want to see who you are as a person,” he says.

The episode on which Barberet will appear was filmed over a 24-hour period.

“It was a lot more rough than I would expect,” he says. “You have to be good with your time management. The time frames are very short (for the challenges).

“What you do in pastry is a lot more time-consuming than in savory,” Barberet says. “You really have to be mentally ready for that. You also have the curve ball of opening the basket (of mystery ingredients) that you’re not ready for.

“You may decide that you have a game plan,” he adds, “but ... you don't know the layout of the kitchen. You learn as you go, in some ways. You don't know where all the ingredients are, so all that adds up into your time management (challenge).”

Celebrity chef and restauranteur Scott Conant is the host of “Chopped Sweets” judges for Barberet’s episode are pastry chefs Matthew Adlard and baker and former baking-show contestant Dan Langan.

Barberet isn’t the only person with Lancaster County ties to compete on Food Network shows recently.

Laura Merkel of Ephrata’s Laura the Cookie Lady bakery won $10,000 on the “Christmas Cookie Challenge” that aired in December, and Chef Eliza Martin, a Pequea Valley High School graduate, won $10,000 on an episode of the cooking version of “Chopped” that aired in February.

Still open for takeout

Barberet runs the bakery and bistro with his wife, Estelle Barberet.

In 2017, Barberet was awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre du Merite Agricole from the government of France for promoting French food, agriculture and culture through his work.

In 2016, he was the only Pennsylvania chef named to a top-10 list of U.S. pastry chefs by Dessert Professional Magazine. He was recently interviewed for an article about Pennsyvlvania that ran in Italian Vogue.

Barberet says he would like to have held some kind of viewing party the night of the “Chopped Sweets” episode, but, because everyone is socially distancing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, he plans to watch the show at home with his family.

“It is what it is, unfortunately,” he says.

But the bakery and restaurant continue to prepare menu items for over-the-phone ordering and carryout or curbside pickup.

He’s been offering his pastries and confections, including “a full Easter chocolate line,” Barberet says.

And the restaurant is offering fully cooked dishes for customers to reheat at home — from escargot to duck cassoulet and and croque monsieur to boeuf Bourguignon.

“We’re lucky enough and privileged enough that the community has been responding very well in coming and getting some items,” he says.

“We’re very thankful that people are still coming to the store.”