With flowering trees lining the city streets, the warm weather, live music and dozens of galleries hosting unique art events, the 2022 Spring ArtWalk will surely present plenty of chances to pull out your phone and post a vibey picture to Instagram, send a #ArtWalk Tweet, make a TikTok video or post a Facebook update.

But Libby Modern, of Modern Art (529 W. Chestnut) is asking the question: What if you didn’t? What if you experienced ArtWalk (or at least some of it) “irl” (internet slang for “in real life”) instead of filtering it through your screen — even just for an hour?

During ArtWalk this weekend, Modern Art will offer hotels for your favorite devices — Phonotel for your cellphone, and Crash Pad for tablets. It’s an opportunity to get some distance between yourself and the digital world that seems to be encroaching more and more into daily life. You can check your device in for an hour, a day or for the truly courageous, the entire weekend.

This isn’t the first time Modern Art has offered the opportunity to take a break from your devices. Modern Art offered the Phonotel in 2017, and last opened it in 2019; since then, Modern says the need to disconnect from screens has felt a bit more urgent.

It’s part of Modern’s “analog neighborhood,” an ongoing project addressing technology and social interaction Modern is pursuing through the city’s Public Art Community Engagement (PACE) program.

“I’m really grateful to the city for understanding that art can be something that really helps neighborhoods develop and helps people communicate with each other and helps a city communicate with its residents,” Modern says.

If the thought of removing the “I” from your iPhone is already sending you into panic mode, don’t fret: Modern has you covered with plenty of free activities to transform your ArtWalk weekend into a literal art walk.

After checking in your phone or tablet, you can pick up one of four interactive maps featuring walking tours of the city, including locations such as Buchanan Park and Lancaster Public Library. The official ArtWalk maps are also available for those who might just want to experience the galleries without any digital distractions, notifications, calls, buzzes, dings, bells or texts.

“There are so many wonderful and strange things in this city,” Modern says. “I’ve always thought ArtWalk has always been a great time to do something like this because people will be out looking for something creative to experience with their time in the city.”

Each of the routes also has a narrative story thread written by local writers with lines posted on windows along the route, and maps point out interesting things you may have never noticed. The maps take the place of your phone’s GPS function, but Modern’s “analog neighborhood” is able to mimic many of the activities you typically find yourself doing on a phone or tablet.

There’s a people-powered handwritten message delivery system in place of direct messages and texts, Polaroid cameras to take photos with, games, a record player with a selection of albums, live music and a parade by the Streetbeans Brass band. You can even charge your phone before or after checking out by pedaling an exercise bike connected to a generator. (It takes about an hour of serious pedaling to get a full battery, Modern says).

“I find participatory art the most exciting,” Modern says. “I’ve always wanted art to be weaved into our daily social interactions.”

Modern Art is open from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Here’s a list of seven other ArtWalk happenings to check out (with or without your phone). For a full list of participating galleries and events, visit lancastercityartgalleries.com. Note: Some galleries do not have specific ArtWalk hours listed, in which case, we’ve included their usual Saturday and Sunday hours below.

CURIO GALLERY & CREATIVE SUPPLY

106 W. Chestnut St.

Jeremy Waak’s “Post-Industrial Fetish” showcases an array of the artist, sculptor and metalsmith’s machines in miniature. The brass, copper and silver sculptures are handcrafted, assembled and painted by the artist and are accompanied by schematic drawings that illustrate the ideation of each creation. Local artists Paige Baxter and Karla Dahler Urgiles will also show their prints, stickers and handmade sketchbooks. Curio Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

More information: curiolancaster.square.site.

DEMUTH MUSEUM

120 E. King St.

Internationally recognized painter Helen Berggruen’s “Between Two Worlds” exhibit features scenes that juxtapose interior still-life scenes and exterior landscapes to create a stunning, otherworldly effect. The exhibit features a dozen oil paintings alongside a collection of watercolor works from a recent artist residency at Elizabethtown College. The exhibit runs through July 24. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

More information: 717-299-9940, demuth.org.

KAREN ANDERER FINE ART

146 N. Prince St.

Carlos Gamez de Francisco’s solo exhibit “Gilded Age Fashion” features extravagantly lush acrylic portraits of over-the-top Gilded Age fashion models with surreal and symbolist elements. (It’s timely too, given the exhibit’s shared theme with the 2022 Met Gala.) The artist will be painting on and off from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Work from more than 20 other artists will be on display in the gallery’s parlor and atrium as well.

More information: karenandererfineart.com, 717-393-8807.

LANCASTER MUSEUM OF ART

135 N. Lime St.

Mark Wagner’s “Art Made from Money (Made from Art)” is a provocative and thought-provoking display featuring more than 20 collage works created from deconstructed U.S. dollars. The satirical works hint at themes of wealth, power and human folly. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

More information: 717-299-9940, demuth.org.

LIZ HESS GALLERY

140 N. Prince St.

Painter Liz Hess’ beloved “figure with the red umbrella” explores the cafes, river and city streets of Paris in her “Springtime in Paris” exhibit. Liz Hess will be at the gallery for meet-and-greet opportunities during the weekend. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

More information: 717-390-7222, lizhess.com.

PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF ART & DESIGN

204 N. Prince St.

The PCA&D annual Student Art Market, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, features opportunities to purchase original works of art and small handmade gifts while supporting students. The sale features student work from the college’s animation, illustration, graphic design, fine art and photography and video departments. There will be two food trucks on site.

More information: 717-396-7833, pcad.edu.

RED RAVEN ART CO.

138 N. Prince St.

Dynamic and playful abstractions from MIchelle Spiziri are on display alongside brilliant and charming building and street scenes from Eric Fowler, as well as works from Lee Lovett and Dick Whitson, during ArtWalk weekend. The gallery also features a new “Unframed” event featuring 150 unframed original works on sale for up to 50% off. The gallery will be open from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Sunday.

More information: 717-299-4400, redravenartcompany.com.