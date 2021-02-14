One of life’s toughest challenges can be attaining financial stability.

Of course, there is no magic number to hit when people decide they’ve earned enough money, or have enough of a nest egg to stop worrying about it. That doesn’t mean that the average person can’t achieve monetary goals, however.

Take, for example, Gina Melasecca. Melasecca, 28, is the Systems and Operations Manager at LNP Media Group. In her relatively short time as an adult with a full-time job and college loans, Melasecca has been able to set modest goals that allow her and her husband to live frugally but without having to make major sacrifices. Read below for some of her tips for achieving financial wellness.

On beginning the process of paying off loans

“I left college with $30,000 in loans and paid them all off in less than 5 years. While in repayment for my loans, I also bought my first car and paid off the 72-month loan in 17 months. For a long time, I felt like the monthly payments I was making were barely chipping away at the debt, and then I would hit milestones like $10,000 paid off and start to see that I was actually getting there. My motivation to pay off my debts so quickly was fueled by wanting to get those debts down to zero so that I could live more comfortably and start an emergency savings account.”

On setting goals

“When setting goals, financial or otherwise, it’s important to break down the goal into small steps, so I had to figure out what amount I would need to set aside from each paycheck in order to reach my goal for the whole year. The more money I save, the more I want to keep saving, because I imagine all the things I could do if I saved more. For example, with the housing market being so competitive for buyers, I hear that a lot of realtors are accepting the offers from buyers who pay cash. Someday in the future when we buy a new house, maybe we’ll have the advantage of being able to pay cash.”

On the essential aspects of her financial wellness

“One is that my husband and I are financially independent from ourselves. When we got married two years ago, we never combined accounts, we don’t have both names on our bills, and we don’t have any shared finances. We split everything evenly based on our income, and that works for us. The other part is not having kids, which is a big part of my ability to have paid off my debts so quickly and remain comfortable.”

On planning for the future

“The only thing I’m really aiming to do with my emergency savings is to be able to pay for health insurance, cost of living, food, and other necessities if I become unemployed or injured or something. For non-emergency savings, I don’t think there will ever be a day when I think I’ve saved enough money and can stop. The more money I have saved, the more possibilities I have. The tricky part for me will be recognizing an acceptable time to actually spend some of that money.”

On the influence of her parents

“My parents have had a really positive influence on my financial wellness. Seeing what they had to sacrifice just to get by encouraged me to earn and save enough money to be more comfortable. They also had little ‘rules’ when I was living with them in between college semesters. I had to pay rent, except instead of putting my rent money toward living expenses, they saved it all and gave it back to me when I moved out, to have a little starter money. When I was studying abroad in Europe one semester, they kept all my money in an account and would wire certain amounts to me every other week.”