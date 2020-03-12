Check out the great room of Quarryville home decor blogger Yvonne Pratt [photos]

Editor's note Ever wonder how interior designers and home decor bloggers craft their own special spaces? In this occasional series, we ask design experts about a favorite room in their home and how it all came together.

THE EXPERT

Yvonne Pratt, 65, of Quarryville, author of StoneGable, a blog about American farmhouse living.

A mother’s touch

When Pratt’s daughter got married and moved to Washington, D.C., she would frequently call her mother with questions about everything from cooking to decorating to painting furniture.

So 11 years ago, Pratt started pouring all of her love and knowledge into a blog — just for her daughter. To her surprise, other people stumbled upon it, and what began as an audience of one suddenly started growing.

“It was like finding the mothership,” she says of connecting with her blog readers. “I started writing not only for my daughter. I started writing for them.”

After four years of hobby blogging, Pratt started working with an ad agency and turned StoneGable into a business. She currently has over 26,000 Instagram followers, over 6 million monthly viewers on Pinterest and, she says, several hundred thousand monthly visitors to her website, stonegableblog.com.

Pratt estimates she works 60 hours a week on blog posts about everything from creating vignettes to updating wreaths to choosing paint colors to decorating a mantel. She also features recipes and inspirational Scripture. Her archives now include more than 3,500 posts.

She has an online consulting business and an online course that shows people how to find their decorating style.

While Pratt does not have a degree in interior design, she brings a love of decorating — using her home as a decor laboratory — that has spanned four decades.

“I read decor magazines, books and blogs like people read romance novels,” she says.

Her favorite room: The great room

Pratt’s StoneGable blog is named for the 4,000-square-foot modern stone farmhouse in Willow Street that she and husband Bobby shared for nearly 25 years.

Last year the Pratts, who are parents to two grown children and grandparents to three, decided to downsize to a 2,700-square-foot home overlooking Tanglewood Golf Course in Quarryville.

“Downsizing was a Herculean task because we did it so quickly,” she says.

The hardest part, Pratt says, was parting with pieces that simply wouldn’t fit in the smaller space, most notably a beloved concrete-top dining table.

The other challenge was transforming the room to fit the StoneGable “brand,” which not only reflects her personal taste but also the decor style her readers have come to expect.

She describes that style as transitional or new traditional — focusing on classics with a modern twist, a neutral color palette, a little farmhouse and a little French.

With that in mind, two things in the new great room had to change: the yellowy-tan walls and the “dinky fireplace,” she says. The walls got a fresh coat of Pratt’s go-to color, Benjamin Moore’s Simply White. The gas fireplace, which was just an insert with a small mantel, got a white-painted brick surround and hearth along with a more traditional mantel.

Pratt says she loves the great room because it is the hub of her home’s open layout. Thanks to a vaulted ceiling and skylights, it is bright and airy.

The great room is also home to two pieces she couldn’t part with from her old home: a large white buffet and a mushroom-hued chest hand-painted with a curlicue pattern.

“I did not want color to be one of the standout elements,” Pratt says. “I wanted my furniture and placement of furniture to be the thing people see when they walk in.”

