Sure, dressing up in costume and trick or treating are essential parts of the Halloween experience, but you can’t overstress the value of a good scary movie during this time of year.
While streaming services have hundreds of terrifying titles, it’s hard to compete with the feeling of horror on the big screen.
Listed below are some of the local theaters and businesses showing horror movies in the final 13 days of October.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Friday, Oct. 22
-HeBGB TV Test Screening at 6 p.m. at Phantom Power
Saturday, Oct. 23
-Rocky Horror Picture Show at 7 p.m. at Tellus360
-The Lost Boys at 7 p.m. at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Friday, Oct. 29
-Death Becomes Her at 7 p.m. at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse
Saturday, Oct. 30
-The Invisible Man and The Wolf Man (Double Feature) at 1 p.m. at Penn Cinema