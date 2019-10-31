Chazz Palminteri vividly remembers the seeds of his play “A Bronx Tale” being sown back in 1961.
The story, which began as a one-man show, was turned into a film, and then a Broadway musical. That musical comes to Hershey Theatre on its second national tour Friday through Sunday.
“I was 9 years old, sitting on my stoop, very enamored by the gangsters down the street,” Palminteri says. “Two guys were fighting for a parking space and one guy came out with a baseball bat. The wise guy on the corner, to protect his friend, shot and killed the man with the baseball bat. He stared at me and the next thing I know, my dad takes me upstairs.”
When the police came to talk to him, Palminteri refused to say anything.
Was he traumatized?
“No, it was a thing I saw, which I didn’t understand,” he says. “I didn’t rat on the guy, and I was proud of that. It was different times.”
Fast forward about 25 years. Palminteri was working in Los Angeles, trying to make it in show business.
“I was a storyteller and I was always writing skits and short stories,” he says. “I was supplementing my income as (the doorman) in a swanky nightclub. I didn’t let a guy in because he was rude. It turned out to be the agent Swifty Lazar and he told me I’d be fired in 15 minutes. I was fired in 15 minutes.”
Running out of money, he decided to write a show, which became the one-man “A Bronx Tale.” He played 13 different roles.
“I decided if I can’t get a role, I’ll write one. So I borrowed money and produced it. My life exploded,” Palminteri says.
He says writing “A Bronx Tale” turned out to be relatively easy.
“I had to do it. Sometimes, it flowed like crazy.”
The show launched his career.
“They wanted to put a star in the story and I said no, I am playing Sonny. They offered me $250,000. I had $250 in the bank, but I walked away. They went up to a million. I still had $250 in the bank and I said no.”
Sonny is the gangster and big man in Calogero’s Bronx neighborhood. (Calogero is Chazz Palminteri’s actual first name).
One night, Robert De Niro came to see the one man show and loved it.
“He told me that it was a movie but he knew I wouldn’t sell it,” Palminteri says.
De Niro had another idea. He was looking for a project to direct.
The film was released in 1993 and got critical raves (a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes).
Palminteri played Sonny; De Niro, in addition to directing, played Lorenzo, the boy’s bus driver father.
That shooting Palminteri witnessed was the start of a lasting bond between Calogero and Sonny.
His father disapproves, but Calogero couldn’t help being fascinated by Sonny’s world. It gets more complicated as Calogero grows up and becomes a man.
Palminteri’s film and TV career took off after that. Movies include “The Usual Suspects,” “Hurlyburly” and “Muholland Falls.” He’s appeared in a recurring role as Shorty on “Modern Family,” and currently is appearing in “The Godfather of Harlem” with Forrest Whitaker.
The musical version of “A Bronx Tale,” opened on Broadway in 2016 and ran for two years. Palminteri wrote the book, with music by Alan Menkin and lyrics by Glenn Slater.
Why does the story still resonate after 30 years?
“It is not a gangster tale; it is about family,” Palminteri says. “The gangster says the same thing the father does. Stay in school, make something of yourself and leave the neighborhood. ‘A Bronx Tale’ means a lot to me. It will be here when I am long gone; my children will reap the rewards. I’m very proud of that.”¶
