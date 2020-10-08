Pianist Simone Dinnerstein’s new album, “Character of Quiet,” is currently at the top of Billboard’s Traditional Classical Albums chart.

She’ll perform works from the album in a 3 p.m. concert Saturday, presented by Gretna Music, at the Mount Gretna Playhouse.

The program will include three etudes by Philip Glass and Franz Schubert’s Sonata in B flat.

Dinnerstein has recorded 10 chart-topping classical albums, with repertoire ranging from Beethoven to Ravel.

She has played with orchestras all over the world, including the New York Philharmonic; the Havana, Cuba, Lyceum Orchestra; and the Montreal and London symphony orchestras, and in venues from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House.

Tickets to the concert are $30, available online at bit.ly/GretnaDinnersteinTix.

The box office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Call 717-361-1508.

To ensure COVID-19 protocols are being followed, “when purchasing tickets online, you must answer that you have read and will abide by the terms of attendance,” according to a news release from Gretna Music. Masks must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times. There will be temperature checks at the venue, and only 20% of the seats will be sold to facilitate social distancing.