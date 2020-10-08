Simone Dinnerstein

Classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein will perform at Gretna Playhouse Saturday.

 IMG ARTISTS

Pianist Simone Dinnerstein’s new album, “Character of Quiet,” is currently at the top of Billboard’s Traditional Classical Albums chart.

She’ll perform works from the album in a 3 p.m. concert Saturday, presented by Gretna Music, at the Mount Gretna Playhouse.

The program will include three etudes by Philip Glass and Franz Schubert’s Sonata in B flat.

Dinnerstein has recorded 10 chart-topping classical albums, with repertoire ranging from Beethoven to Ravel.

She has played with orchestras all over the world, including the New York Philharmonic; the Havana, Cuba, Lyceum Orchestra; and the Montreal and London symphony orchestras, and in venues from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House.

Tickets to the concert are $30, available online at bit.ly/GretnaDinnersteinTix.

The box office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Call 717-361-1508.

To ensure COVID-19 protocols are being followed, “when purchasing tickets online, you must answer that you have read and will abide by the terms of attendance,” according to a news release from Gretna Music. Masks must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times. There will be temperature checks at the venue, and only 20% of the seats will be sold to facilitate social distancing.