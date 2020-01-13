Three country acts will join forces for a show at American Music Theatre this summer.

The Charlie Daniels Band, the Marshall Tucker Band and the Scooter Brown Band will share a bill at American Music Theatre on Friday, Aug. 28. The date is part of the "Fire On the Mountain" tour.

Tickets are $69-$89 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 17. They will be available in person at American Music Theatre's box office, by phone at 800-648-4102 or online at amtshows.com.

Daniels has a rich history in both Southern rock and gospel. His band is best known for "The Devil Went Down to Georgia, but its other hits include "Long Haired Country Boy, "The South's Gonna Do It Again" and "In America."

The Marshall Tucker Band has 22 studio albums to its name, which include tracks like "Heart It in a Love Song," "Fire On the Mountain" and "Can't You See."

Formed in 2005, the Scooter Brown Band's songs include "Apology," "Whiskey Talkin'" and more.

American Music Theatre is located at 2425 Lincoln Highway E. For more information, visit amtshows.com.