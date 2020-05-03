I’ve had many intriguing encounters with single creatures in southeastern Pennsylvania over the years. They were chance meetings in nature that helped make my life interesting. And those rendezvous all happened just by being in the right place at the right time.

Walking through a silent, gray woods with a few inches of beautiful, new snow on the ground and tree limbs, I came upon a quarter-acre pond that reflected the gray sky.

I noticed a small, ducklike bird on the water’s surface — a bird that repeatedly dove under water and resurfaced. It was dark on top, like the sky, white on its flanks, like snow, and it had red eyes.

I was thrilled to see it was an attractive, fish-catching horned grebe, the first I ever saw, floating alone on that impoundment in a pretty woodland.

One lovely, warm morning, late in April, I was walking along another pond in the woods when I suddenly heard a few ringing, three-syllable calls that startled me.

I looked ahead and saw a greater yellowlegs sandpiper sweep low, on pointed wings, over the water and abruptly land on a narrow mud flat on the shore of the impoundment. That bird was migrating north to raise young but stopped to eat invertebrates it pulled from the mud flat before moving on.

I was lounging by a pond one summer day and noticed a large, female green frog facing a dead fish lying along the shoreline.

Puzzled, I looked at the dead fish and frog with eight-power binoculars and saw the frog was flicking out her tongue to snare flies that were laying eggs on the fish.

Another summer day, I was standing on a gravel bar by the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County when I noticed a small fish trapped in a shallow puddle a few feet from the river.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The river level was down when I arrived, but was now slowly rising.

When the little fish realized the river level was rising, it suddenly became excited and swam back and forth on the river side of its watery prison. And when the water seeped into the pool, the fish flipped out of jail, into the river and was gone.

These are a few of my many pleasurable wildlife memories. Readers, too, can have happy nature memories.

The author, a longtime local naturalist, lives in New Holland.

If you know an interesting story, please send it to Mary Ellen Wright, LNP editorial department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA, 17608-1328, or email it to features@lnpnews.com. Please include your phone number.